New Netflix Christmas movie with Die Hard vibes is now streaming

Netflix has become one of the biggest purveyors of Christmas movies, mostly of the romantic comedy variety. But if you’re someone who believes that Die Hard is a Christmas movie (I’m one of them), then the streamer has a new movie that is likely to be right up your alley — Carry-On, added to Netflix on December 13.

Carry-On, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Commuter) and written by T.J. Fixman, centers on a TSA agent, played by Taron Egerton, who is blackmailed by a mysterious traveler (Jason Bateman) to let a dangerous package slip through security and be placed on a packed Christmas Day flight. But can the TSA agent outsmart the traveler and save the plane before it’s too late? Carry-On also stars Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Theo Rossi, Logan Marshall-Green and Dean Norris, among others.

In order to watch Carry-On, you must have a Netflix subscription, as it is playing exclusively on the streamer.

As of publication, Carry-On does not have an official Rotten Tomatoes score. But by the look of things it has all the trappings of a potentially fun action flick. As for the Die Hard vibes, we’ve got Egerton’s everyman TSA agent filling in for Bruce Willis’ shoeless John McClane, while Bateman takes on the crafty villain role that belongs to Alan Rickman in the 1988 classic. Add in a single location and the fact that it takes place on Christmas and the comparisons to Die Hard are pretty easy to see.

This is one of the final Christmas movies that Netflix is rolling out this year. It’s been a busy one for the genre, with entries like Hot Frosty, The Merry Gentlemen, Our Little Secret, That Christmas and Mary having previously hit the streaming service and captured viewers’ attention. Maybe if you’re significant other made you sit down to watch Hot Frosty or the other rom-com Christmas movies you can convince them to give this one a try as a fair trade.

If after watching Carry-On you have a desire to watch Die Hard, the action movie is currently streaming for free in the US on Tubi, The Roku Channel and Pluto TV, it’s also streaming on Disney Plus in the US and UK (as well as Hulu in the US) if you want to have the options to watch it without commercials.

Carry-On is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. Watch the trailer right here:

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors