Mary: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the biblical epic

Netflix has been the streaming home of the biblical epic TV series The Chosen, which chronicles the life of Jesus, but now the focus is being put on his mother in the new Netflix original movie Mary.

Most of the world knows the story of the Virgin Mary and her journey to Bethlehem, where she gave birth to Jesus. But Mary is going to dive deeper into her story and how those around her reacted, including King Herod, who after hearing rumors of a coming Messiah sought to kill mother and child.

If you’re intrigued by all of that, here is everything you need to know about Mary.

Mary is premiering exclusively on Netflix on Friday, December 6.

It’s a bit different from the many holiday-themed rom-coms that Netflix is rolling out (Hot Frosty, Our Little Secret), but is certainly part of the streamer’s holiday programming.

To watch Mary you must have a Netflix subscription.

Mary cast

Playing the eponymous role of Mary is Noa Cohen. This is the biggest role in Cohen’s career, who prior to this movie is best known for starring in the Israeli TV series Infinity and 8200.

Compare that to the Hollywood legend that is playing King Herod in the movie, Anthony Hopkins. A two-time Oscar winner for The Silence of the Lambs and The Father, Hopkins continues to keep himself busy. Since 2023 he has starred in One Life, Freud’s Last Session, Rebel Moon: Part One and Rebel Moon: Part Two, as well as the TV series Those About to Die.

Here are the other members of the Mary cast and who they are playing:

Image 1 of 3 Anthony Hopkins in Mary (Image credit: Christopher Raphael/Netflix) Hilla Vidor, Ido Tako, Keren Tzur and Noa Cohen in Mary (Image credit: Christopher Raphael/Netflix) Ensemble, Ori Pfeffer, Susan Brown, Noa Cohen, Ido Tako and Hilla Vidor in Mary (Image credit: Christopher Raphael/Netflix)

Ido Tako (The Vanishing Soldier, Sky) as Joseph

Stephanie Nur (Lioness, 1883) as Salome

Susan Brown (Game of Thrones, The Iron Lady) as Anna the Prophetess

Ori Pfeffer (Hacksaw Ridge, Jolt) as Joachim

Eamon Farren (Winchester, The Dig) as Satan

The Dig) as Satan Hilla Vidor (Funeral at Noon, Salsa Tel Aviv) as Anne

Mili Avital (Stargate) as Mariamne

Gudmundur Thorvaldsson (Chasing Robert Barker, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga) as Marcellus

Dudley O’Shaughnessy (Montana, Top Boy) as Gabriel

Keren Tzur (A Borrowed Identity, Past Life) as Elizabeth

Mehmet Kurtulus (Big Game, In July) as Bava Ben Buta

Mila Harris (A Friend of the Family, The Hill) as young Mary

Mary plot

With a script written by Timothy Michael Hayes, here is the synopsis for Mary:

“Through Mary’s eyes, this coming-of-age biblical epic tells the story of one of history’s most profound figures and the remarkable journey that led to the birth of Jesus. Chosen to bring the Messiah into the world, Mary is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod orders a murderous hunt for her newborn baby, Mary and Joseph, go on the run – bound by faith and driven by courage – to save his life at all costs.”

Mary trailer

Watch the Mary trailer right here:

MARY | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

DJ Caruso movies

DJ Caruso is the director of Mary. He has been working as a director since the mid-90s, so he’s been around the block. Here is a complete list of his feature film directing credits: