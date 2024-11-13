Mary: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the biblical epic
Netflix biblical epic stars Noa Cohen and Anthony Hopkins.
Netflix has been the streaming home of the biblical epic TV series The Chosen, which chronicles the life of Jesus, but now the focus is being put on his mother in the new Netflix original movie Mary.
Most of the world knows the story of the Virgin Mary and her journey to Bethlehem, where she gave birth to Jesus. But Mary is going to dive deeper into her story and how those around her reacted, including King Herod, who after hearing rumors of a coming Messiah sought to kill mother and child.
If you’re intrigued by all of that, here is everything you need to know about Mary.
Mary release date
Mary is premiering exclusively on Netflix on Friday, December 6.
It’s a bit different from the many holiday-themed rom-coms that Netflix is rolling out (Hot Frosty, Our Little Secret), but is certainly part of the streamer’s holiday programming.
To watch Mary you must have a Netflix subscription.
Mary cast
Playing the eponymous role of Mary is Noa Cohen. This is the biggest role in Cohen’s career, who prior to this movie is best known for starring in the Israeli TV series Infinity and 8200.
Compare that to the Hollywood legend that is playing King Herod in the movie, Anthony Hopkins. A two-time Oscar winner for The Silence of the Lambs and The Father, Hopkins continues to keep himself busy. Since 2023 he has starred in One Life, Freud’s Last Session, Rebel Moon: Part One and Rebel Moon: Part Two, as well as the TV series Those About to Die.
Here are the other members of the Mary cast and who they are playing:
- Ido Tako (The Vanishing Soldier, Sky) as Joseph
- Stephanie Nur (Lioness, 1883) as Salome
- Susan Brown (Game of Thrones, The Iron Lady) as Anna the Prophetess
- Ori Pfeffer (Hacksaw Ridge, Jolt) as Joachim
- Eamon Farren (Winchester, The Dig) as Satan
- Hilla Vidor (Funeral at Noon, Salsa Tel Aviv) as Anne
- Mili Avital (Stargate) as Mariamne
- Gudmundur Thorvaldsson (Chasing Robert Barker, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga) as Marcellus
- Dudley O’Shaughnessy (Montana, Top Boy) as Gabriel
- Keren Tzur (A Borrowed Identity, Past Life) as Elizabeth
- Mehmet Kurtulus (Big Game, In July) as Bava Ben Buta
- Mila Harris (A Friend of the Family, The Hill) as young Mary
Mary plot
With a script written by Timothy Michael Hayes, here is the synopsis for Mary:
“Through Mary’s eyes, this coming-of-age biblical epic tells the story of one of history’s most profound figures and the remarkable journey that led to the birth of Jesus. Chosen to bring the Messiah into the world, Mary is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod orders a murderous hunt for her newborn baby, Mary and Joseph, go on the run – bound by faith and driven by courage – to save his life at all costs.”
Mary trailer
Watch the Mary trailer right here:
DJ Caruso movies
DJ Caruso is the director of Mary. He has been working as a director since the mid-90s, so he’s been around the block. Here is a complete list of his feature film directing credits:
- The Salton Sea (2002)
- Taking Lives (2004)
- Two for the Money (2005)
- Disturbia (2007)
- Eagle Eye (2008)
- I Am Number Four (2011)
- Standing Up (2013)
- The Disappointments Room (2016)
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017)
- Redeeming Love (2022)
- Shut In (2022)
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.