New Netflix thriller ends Bridgerton season 2’s reign atop weekly viewing chart

There’s a new top show on Netflix, as Bridgerton season 2, a week after setting the record for most hours viewed in a show’s first four weeks, has fallen from the top spot in total hours viewed for the week of April 18-24. What show took its place? Another UK set show, albeit a contemporary one, Anatomy of a Scandal.

In its second week on Netflix, subscribers logged 75.56 million hours viewed of Anatomy of a Scandal, besting Bridgerton season 2 by nearly 30 million hours (46.13 million); though the Shondaland show still finished in the top 2 for most viewed shows of the week.

Anatomy of a Scandal is a new thriller that focuses on a sexual consent scandal amongst the British elite, with a particular focus on the women involved. The series stars Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, Michelle Dockery, Naomi Scott, Josette Simon and Joshua McGuire. A limited series, Anatomy of a Scandal consists of six episodes, all a little under an hour.

Debuting on Netflix April 15, Anatomy of a Scandal had a very respectable showing for its first two weeks. In addition to its April 18-24 numbers, the show had more than 40 million hours viewed during April 11-17, which was good enough for third that week.

Half of the shows that made Netflix’s Top 10 English-language TV shows this week made their first appearance in the top 10, this includes Selling Sunset season 5 (no. 5, 28.36 million hours viewed) and Heartstopper (no. 7, 14.55 million hours viewed). But they were both topped by Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, a new docuseries that debuted on April 20 and came in at the no. 3 spot with 37.46 million hours viewed.

Here’s Netflix’s full top 10 list for English-language TV shows from April 18-24:

On the movie side (English-language), it was a battle between the horror movie Choose or Die and the teen romance The In Between. Coming out on top was Choose or Die with 15.26 million hours viewed, while The In Between finished second with 13.35 million. Meanwhile, White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch nabbed a top three spot in its first week (9.92 million hours) and The Adam Project remains in the top 10, this week coming in at no. 6 (7.48 million hours). Here’s the full top 10 for movies:

You can also check out the top 10 lists for TV (Non-English) and movies (Non-English) right here:

