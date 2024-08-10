New on Hulu August 10-16: our expert picks 7 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, August 10-16? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

It's a particularly good week for new movies on Hulu, as some very well reviewed movies of the last few years featuring big names like Sydney Sweeney, Viola Davis and Josh O'Connor debut on the service. Plus a popular Hulu original returns and more big names take the stage for some stand-up comedy.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below. If you want to see everything that Hulu has to offer not just this week but for the rest of the month, read what's new on Hulu in August.

Solar Opposites season 5

Hulu original animated comedy lands on the streamer August 12

Korvo and his alien family are back in the latest season of Solar Opposites, the animated series from Rick & Morty creators starring Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack. Following the marriage of Korvo and Terry, this season is going to focus on how the aliens set their family values.

The Woman King (2022)

Viola Davis in The Woman King (Image credit: Sony)

Acclaimed Viola Davis historical action movie debuts August 13

Oscar-winner Viola Davis became an action star with her role in the acclaimed 2022 movie from Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King. The movie is based on the real-life Dahomey warriors, entirely made up of women, and how they fought to preserve their way of life against slavers in 18th and 19th century Africa.

La Chimera (2023)

Josh O'Connor in La Chimera (Image credit: Tempesta/Rai Cinema/Ad Vitam Production/Amka Films Productions/Arte Fr/TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy Stock Photo)

Arriving August 14, Josh O'Connor stars in Italian-language fantasy story that critics love

One of the best international movies of the last year (according to the National Board of Review), La Chimera sees a group of archaeologists digging up and selling historical artifacts on the black market, though one, Arthur (O'Connor), is looking specifically for a door to the afterlife in order to be reunited with his lost love.

Man vs Wild seasons 4-6

Bear Grylls (Image credit: Getty Images)

Multiple seasons of the Bear Grylls show are being added to Hulu on August 15

We all probably wonder how we'd fare if forced to survive in a rugged wilderness, but Bear Grylls puts himself to the test in his popular series Man vs Wild. Three seasons of the docuseries hit Hulu this month, with some episode highlights including "Fan vs Wild," where fans of the show join Grylls on one of his treks, and Bear's ultimate survival guide, which could come in handy if that previously mentioned scenario ever actually did happen.

Smile (2022)

Caitlin Stasey in Smile (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Starting August 15, you can catch up with the horror movie ahead of its 2024 sequel

Smiling can be creepy depending on the circumstance, but Parker Finn took it to the next level with his 2022 horror movie Smile. It became a surprise hit in the year and spawned a sequel, Smile 2, that's coming out later this year. So if you haven't watched Smile yet then this is the perfect chance to do so before its sequel arrives.

Immaculate (2024)

Sydney Sweeney in Immaculate (Image credit: Neon)

Sydney Sweeney movie makes its streaming debut on August 16

Sydney Sweeney is one of the buzziest young actresses in Hollywood right now, and she received some of the best reviews of her career for her performance in the 2024 horror movie Immaculate, where she plays a nun who realizes that there are dark things going on at an Italian covenant. Read our Immaculate review to see why we enjoyed it so much.

Comedy Central Presents: Donald Glover (2010)

Donald Glover (Image credit: Comedy Central)

Classic Donald Glover stand up is one of many specials coming to Hulu August 16

Some of you may have forgotten that Donald Glover was a stand-up comedian in the early part of his career, but you can enjoy the Mr. & Mrs. Smith Emmy nominee on stage with this Comedy Central Special. He's just one of a handful of big names whose classic specials are arriving on Hulu, as August 16 also brings on from Nick Kroll, Kumail Nanjiani and Wanda Sykes.