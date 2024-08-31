New on Max August 31-September 6: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Max

Looking for something to watch on Max this week, August 31-September 6? Well, allow us to offer a helping hand with our best picks for new TV shows and movies arriving on the streaming platform.

This week sees the premiere of a new season of a popular 90 Day spinoff and a brand-new episode of a docuseries that's simply bananas. Plus, rounding out our must-watch unscripted content is the debut of a new series that follows Americans leaving the US to live abroad. If you're searching for something from the scripted realm, two Oscar-winning movies hit Max that are certainly worth taking a look at.

Check out all of our must-watch picks for this week directly below.

Chimp Crazy

Chimp Crazy episode 3 debuts on September 1, at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Chimp Crazy continues to be one of the most bizarre, yet intriguing, documentaries of 2024, and episode 3 becomes available this week, continuing this wild ride. The must-watch factor of the docuseries isn't a complete shocker, as it hails from the director/executive producer of the pandemic sensation, Tiger King (which you can watch on Netflix). Episode 3 sees Peacock's The Traitors' host Alan Cumming make a commitment to find the missing chimp Tonka, with whom he has a special relationship.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a multiverse adventure streaming on Max starting September 1

The darling of the 2023 Oscars, A24's Best Picture-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once becomes available to stream this week on Max, a gift for subscribers who've yet to see it. It sees Michelle Yeoh, who won an Oscar for her role, play hero as she travels through different universes, combatting the dangers lurking in each one. The movie also features a phenomenal performance from Jamie Lee Curtis, who also earned an Academy Award.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 sees brand-new couples fight for love starting on September 2.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 kicks off this week, welcoming a new crop of couples into the 90 Day family. As always, these pairs will face the usual ups and downs that come with new relationships, but their love journeys will be further complicated due to cultural differences and incredibly long distances. Will love conquer all?

Coming from America

Coming from America sees four Black American families move overseas, premiering on September 5

Coming from America follows the journey of Black Americans as they pick up their lives and relocate to African nations, enticed by the lure of their ancestry, a possible better life and more. Will those in this docuseries come to embrace their bold decision to move, or will they wish they stayed put?

The Boy and the Heron

The Oscar-winning animated movie The Boy and the Heron streams on Max on September 6

The Boy and the Heron is the Japanese animated movie that follows a boy who moves in the wake of his mother's death. He struggles to adapt to his new surroundings until he meets a heron who informs him that his mother is still alive. This revelations kicks off a big adventure into a world of fantasy and intrigue as the boy searches for her. The latest movie from animation master Hayao Miyazaki won the Best Animated Feature Oscar last year.