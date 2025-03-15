New on Netflix March 15-21: our expert picks 6 movies and shows to stream this week

If you've been wondering which shows have a chance of joining our list of the best Netflix shows or best Netflix movies to stream this week, then you're in the right place.

Every week I look through all the new Netflix Originals joining the world's biggest streaming service that week, to create you a list of the best new Netflix shows and movies to watch.

This week we're looking at new Netflix Originals landing between Saturday, March 15 and Friday, March 21.

The six picks this week bring an even split between TV series and movies, which is uncommon for Netflix. We've got a few dramas and comedies as well as an animated show and a documentary movie.

So let's find you something new to watch on Netflix this week, and if nothing appeals to you this week, here's what I picked last week.

Twister: Caught in the Storm

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our first new Original of the week is the documentary movie Twister: Caught in the Storm, which runs for 88 minutes.

Caught in the Storm is about a 2011 tornado in Missouri, and it focuses on a group of children who were graduating from high school that day. They had to fight for their lives while hiding in their school from the giant twister.

Releases Wednesday, March 19

The Residence

(Image credit: Netflix)

Possibly Netflix's biggest title of the week is The Residence, which is a new murder mystery created by Shonda Rhimes starring Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito and Edwina Findley.

The Residence is your standard Agatha-Christie murder mystery, with a detective investigating a cast of characters to discover who's the cause of a dead body... except it's set in the White House. A "screwball comedy", according to Netflix.

Releases Thursday, March 20

Bet Your Life

(Image credit: Netflix)

The new comedy-drama series Bet Your Life is set in Turkey, and it's about a sports-betting writer who's losing his knack and therefore his reputation.

Potential help comes in the form of a deceased businessman, whose spirit comes to the writer. But in return, the writer will need to solve the death of the businessman.

Releases on Thursday, March 20

Little Siberia

(Image credit: Netflix)

We go to Finland for our next movie, which is an adaptation of a book by author Antti Tuomainen.

In Little Siberia, a small village sees its prospects lighten when a valuable meteorite falls onto a car. One man is set to guard it, but he's got his own problems that he needs to solve regarding his wife's infidelity, which may get in the way of his protecting the meteorite.

Releases on Friday, March 21

Wolf King

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's newest animated series aimed at younger audiences is based on a series of books by Curtis Jobling.

Wolf King is set in a fantasy world, and it's about a teenager who realizes that he's the only surviving member of bloodline of werewolves, who used to rule the kingdom. He decides to fight back against the current rulers to return the kingdom to its werewolf monarchy.

Releases on Friday, March 21

Revelations

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our last movie for the week is the South Korean thriller of Revelations, which is made by the same person as Netflix series Hellbound as well as hit zombie movie Train to Busan.

Revelation is about a missing person's case, which is investigated individually by a a detective and a pastor. Both are motivated by their own traumas and have different plans for the culprit.