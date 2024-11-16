New on Peacock November 16-22: our expert picks 4 new shows and movies coming to Peacock

It's a great week for television and movies on Peacock during the week of November 16-22, with lots of new episodes of your favorite shows arriving on the platform along with several movies guaranteed to keep you entertained.

We've got the return of some famous housewives, new seasons of popular comedies and another Hallmark Channel Christmas movie for you to enjoy.

Check out our picks for this week below.

Christmas with the Singhs

Christmas with the Singhs premieres November 16 on Peacock

As Countdown to Christmas continues on Hallmark Channel, we can't wait to see Anuja Joshi and Benjamin Hollingsworth in Christmas with the Singhs. The newly engaged couple struggles to celebrate their first Christmas together while juggling their families' very different holiday traditions.

Making Manson

The new documentary arrives November 19.

All three 60-minute episodes of Making Manson arrive on November 19. With 20 years of never before seen footage and conversations with Charles Manson and those closest to the crimes he masterminded. The documentary includes Manson's thoughts about Helter Skelter and his final days and hours before his death.

Night Court season 3

Night Court returns for a new season on November 20.

Night Court season 3 returns for more antics in the courtroom of Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rausch) and her crew, including John Larroquette's Dan Fielding. We're looking forward to lots of special guests this season along with a few familiar faces from the show's past.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The ladies of the 90210 are back on Peacock on November 20.

After an explosive reunion last season, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back for the show's 14th season. Marriages have fallen apart and new romances have blossomed. I'm eager to see how things play out after so many life-altering events tore their lives apart last season, including Kyle Richards ending her marriage to Mauricio Umansky. The big question, of course, is whether these ladies can find ways to mend their broken friendships or if too much has happened for them to find common ground again.