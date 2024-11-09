New on Peacock November 9-15: our expert picks 4 new shows and movies coming to Peacock

It's a great week for television and movies on Peacock during the week of November 11-15, with lots of new episodes of your favorite shows arriving on the platform along with several movies guaranteed to keep you entertained.

Don't forget to check out the extensive list of movies added to the Peacock library this month, including Matt Damon's Jason Bourne movies, the Fantastic Beasts movies and the Back to the Future trilogy.

Check out our picks for this week below.

Santa Tell Me

Santa Tell Me premieres November 10 on Peacock

As Countdown to Christmas continues on Hallmark Channel, we're excited for Santa Tell Me featuring a When Calls the Heart reunion for Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing. The story follows a woman who is supposed to meet the man of her dreams before Christmas. Her only clue is that his name is Nick...so what happens when she meets three men named Nick?

St. Denis Medical

The new medical workplace comedy arrives November 13.

A team of underfunded and overworked doctors, nurses and medical staff share their lives in St. Denis Medical. It's not just about taking care of their patients, they have to take care of each other, too. If you're in need of some laughs, St. Denis Medical is the perfect show for you.

The Day of the Jackal

Eddie Redmayne's highly anticipated thriller premieres November 14

The Day of the Jackal is a new Peacock Original thriller featuring Eddie Redmayne as a lone assassin known as The Jackal. After wrapping up a job he finds himself in the crosshairs of a British intelligence officer played by Lashana Lynch who will stop at nothing to capture him.

Twisters

The summer movie blockbuster arrives on Peacock on November 15.

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones team up in one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Twisters is the story of a group of people intent on studying and learning about tornados only to find themselves in the middle of a tornado storm. For fans of the original movie, this sequel offers up the same level of thrills with lots of updates to reflect how chasing tornados has evolved over the years.