New on Peacock November 9-15: our expert picks 4 new shows and movies coming to Peacock
There's a lot to choose from this week on Peacock.
It's a great week for television and movies on Peacock during the week of November 11-15, with lots of new episodes of your favorite shows arriving on the platform along with several movies guaranteed to keep you entertained.
Don't forget to check out the extensive list of movies added to the Peacock library this month, including Matt Damon's Jason Bourne movies, the Fantastic Beasts movies and the Back to the Future trilogy.
Check out our picks for this week below.
Santa Tell Me
- Santa Tell Me premieres November 10 on Peacock
As Countdown to Christmas continues on Hallmark Channel, we're excited for Santa Tell Me featuring a When Calls the Heart reunion for Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing. The story follows a woman who is supposed to meet the man of her dreams before Christmas. Her only clue is that his name is Nick...so what happens when she meets three men named Nick?
St. Denis Medical
- The new medical workplace comedy arrives November 13.
A team of underfunded and overworked doctors, nurses and medical staff share their lives in St. Denis Medical. It's not just about taking care of their patients, they have to take care of each other, too. If you're in need of some laughs, St. Denis Medical is the perfect show for you.
The Day of the Jackal
- Eddie Redmayne's highly anticipated thriller premieres November 14
The Day of the Jackal is a new Peacock Original thriller featuring Eddie Redmayne as a lone assassin known as The Jackal. After wrapping up a job he finds himself in the crosshairs of a British intelligence officer played by Lashana Lynch who will stop at nothing to capture him.
Twisters
- The summer movie blockbuster arrives on Peacock on November 15.
Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones team up in one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Twisters is the story of a group of people intent on studying and learning about tornados only to find themselves in the middle of a tornado storm. For fans of the original movie, this sequel offers up the same level of thrills with lots of updates to reflect how chasing tornados has evolved over the years.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.