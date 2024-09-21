New on Peacock September 21-27: our expert picks 4 new TV shows coming to Peacock
There's a lot to choose from this week on Peacock.
It's a great week for television fans, with lots of returning TV shows coming to Peacock in the week of September 21-27.
Out with the old, in with the new! It's time for the NBC to wrap up some summer favorites like America's Got Talent season 19 while also welcoming the first shows in the fall 2024-2025 TV season. All three shows in the One Chicago universe return on September 26, and this week will also see the premiere of several new and returning shows, including Zachary Quinto's Brilliant Minds.
Check out our picks for this week below.
Falling Together
- Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell star in this heartwarming tale debuting September 22.
Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell team up in Falling Together. When a woman moves to a new town she looks to find connections and make friends. She joins the Walk to End Alzheimer's and finds more than just a new community. The movie debuts on Hallmark Channel on September 21, which is World Alzheimer's Day.
Below Deck Mediterranean After Show/Finale
- The crew sails into the sunset on September 24
It's the end of the charter season for Captain Sandy and the crew of the Motor Yacht Mustique in Below Deck Mediterranean season 11. It has been a long season full of drama, laughter and a life-changing moment for Captain Sandy, and now it's time to learn more about everything that was happening behind the scenes.
The Voice season 26
- It's a new era on The Voice beginning September 24
The Voice season 26 returns with reigning champion Reba McEntire, who will be joined by returning judge Gwen Stefani and two new judges, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. Snoop Dogg is coming off of his coverage of the Paris Olympics and we can't wait to see him debut as a Voice judge this season.
Brilliant Minds
- The Zachary Quinto series premieres September 24
In Brilliant Minds, Zachary Quinto plays Dr. Oliver Wolf, a character based on the trailblazing neurologist Oliver Sacks who was known for his work to destigmatize mental illness. Brilliant Minds is a high-pressure workplace drama and we're looking forward to seeing the cast's dynamics as they work together to help people with neurological conditions while also trying to maintain their own mental health.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.