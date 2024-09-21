New on Peacock September 21-27: our expert picks 4 new TV shows coming to Peacock

It's a great week for television fans, with lots of returning TV shows coming to Peacock in the week of September 21-27.

Out with the old, in with the new! It's time for the NBC to wrap up some summer favorites like America's Got Talent season 19 while also welcoming the first shows in the fall 2024-2025 TV season. All three shows in the One Chicago universe return on September 26, and this week will also see the premiere of several new and returning shows, including Zachary Quinto's Brilliant Minds.

Check out our picks for this week below.

Falling Together

Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell star in this heartwarming tale debuting September 22.

Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell team up in Falling Together. When a woman moves to a new town she looks to find connections and make friends. She joins the Walk to End Alzheimer's and finds more than just a new community. The movie debuts on Hallmark Channel on September 21, which is World Alzheimer's Day.

Below Deck Mediterranean After Show/Finale

Iain Maclean and Captain Sandy, Below Deck Mediterranean (Image credit: Bravo)

The crew sails into the sunset on September 24

It's the end of the charter season for Captain Sandy and the crew of the Motor Yacht Mustique in Below Deck Mediterranean season 11. It has been a long season full of drama, laughter and a life-changing moment for Captain Sandy, and now it's time to learn more about everything that was happening behind the scenes.

The Voice season 26

Reba McEntire on The Voice (Image credit: Tyler Golden/NBC)

It's a new era on The Voice beginning September 24

The Voice season 26 returns with reigning champion Reba McEntire, who will be joined by returning judge Gwen Stefani and two new judges, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. Snoop Dogg is coming off of his coverage of the Paris Olympics and we can't wait to see him debut as a Voice judge this season.

Brilliant Minds

Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf in Brilliant Minds (Image credit: NBC)

The Zachary Quinto series premieres September 24

In Brilliant Minds, Zachary Quinto plays Dr. Oliver Wolf, a character based on the trailblazing neurologist Oliver Sacks who was known for his work to destigmatize mental illness. Brilliant Minds is a high-pressure workplace drama and we're looking forward to seeing the cast's dynamics as they work together to help people with neurological conditions while also trying to maintain their own mental health.