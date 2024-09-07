New on Peacock September 7-13: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Peacock

Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert in His and Hers

Sunday Night Football on Peacock is back and the 2024 Paralympic Games are wrapping up this week. Additionally, there are lots of other great shows and movies that are new to Peacock in the week of September 7-13.

Lacey Chabert and Brennen Elliott are teaming up for their 10th collaboration in Hallmark's His and Hers while Colin Jost and Michael Che team up for a new Peacock original live comedy event.

Check out our picks for this week below.

His and Hers

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott team up in their 10th collaboration on September 8

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott celebrate their 10th collaboration in His and Hers. This Hallmark Channel original movie is part of the network's Fall Into Love celebration. It's the story of two lawyers who are married to each other who find themselves at odds on opposite sides of the courtroom.

American Ninja Warrior season 16

The latest season of NBC's thrilling athletic competition comes to an end on September 10

It's time to see who will outlast the competition in American Ninja Warrior season 16. The finale has arrived and competitors will be facing off to see who can make it through the obstacle course unscathed. Will anyone reach the mega wall? Will anyone take home the grand prize and the title of American Ninja Warrior? Stay tuned to find out!

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2

The ladies of Dubai come together for an uncensored reunion on September 10

The women of The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 join Andy Cohan for the first installment of the post-season reunion. This is where the ladies will spill the tea and respond to all of the drama from the season. Like many fans, I enjoy the reunions more than the regular season because it's a chance for the women to address what happened while they're all together in the same room. Let the drama begin!

Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark

Peacock's first live comedy event airs September 12 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che host Peacock's first-ever live comedy event, Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark. Taking place live at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, the show will feature special guests throughout the night.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 15

The tumultuous season comes to an end on September 12

The world of Los Angeles luxury real estate has taken some hits this year, so it's not surprising that the celebrity agents on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles have been trying to roll with the punches. Despite the fickle market, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor and Josh Altman keep making big sales, but will they be able to remain friends?