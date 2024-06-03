American Ninja Warrior season 16: release date, hosts and everything we know

It's time for another round of elite athletes to compete on the world's toughest courses to see who can win the American Ninja Warrior season 16 crown.

In season 15, 18-year-old Vance Walker took home the big prize, becoming only the third person to win. In season 16, the same head-to-head competitions will return, forcing the Ninjas to compete against the course and each other.

Here's everything we know about American Ninja Warrior season 16.

American Ninja Warrior season 16 premieres on Monday, June 3, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Each week, the two-hour episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock. You can also go to Peacock to watch previous seasons of the show.

At this point, we don't know when the show will be available for UK viewers but when we get more information we'll have it right here.

American Ninja Warrior season 16 airs on NBC. If you've cut the cord, you can also watch NBC live through streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

If you want to watch episodes the day after they air you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock. Peacock can be accessed through a smartphone or computer, or you can watch it on TV. Some cable providers offer Peacock for free as part of their cable bundle. You can also watch Peacock through platforms such as Fire TV, Apple TV Plus and Roku.

American Ninja Warrior season 16 premise

Here's the official synopsis of American Ninja Warrior season 16 from NBC:

"Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior returns with the most elite athletes in the country competing on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, are back to call the action as the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas. Continuing with the major changes from last season, the semis will challenge the ninjas to race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course with a spot in the national finals on the line. All four stages in Vegas return, including the Stage 4 rope climb for $1 Million."

American Ninja Warrior season 16 hosts

Comedian Matt Iseman (Clean House) and former pro-football player Akbar Gbajabiamila (Access Hollywood) return for another season, along with co-host Zuri Hall.

Iseman has been with the series for 15 seasons and Gbajabiamila is entering his 12th season. Season 16 marks Hall's sixth year with the show.

American Ninja Warrior season 16 trailer

The trailer for American Ninja Warrior season 16 reveals some of the things fans can look forward to in the coming season. Take a look: