No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski premieres tonight on Nat Geo

You know him as the food guru over on Netflix's Queer Eye, tasked with helping your average Joes and Janes learn how to better themselves in the kitchen, but now Antoni Porowski is using those culinary skills to help out celebrity guests like Florence Pugh, Henry Golding, Issa Rae and more in a new docuseries for National Geographic, No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski.

Premiering Sunday, February 23 at 9pm Eastern Time on Nat Geo, No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski sees the titular TV personality guide celebrity guests on epic journeys through Europe, Asia, Africa, the United Kingdom and more to explore their ancestral gastronomic roots. Tonight's debut episode will see Porowski be joined by Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Two, We Live in Time) as they bop around the star's native England, meeting up with her family members and tasting their way through historic recipes like shepherd's pie, Yorkshire puddings and kipper sandwiches.

Elsewhere throughout the six-part series, Porowski will take a wistful trip to South Korea with actress-comedian-rapper Awkwafina (The Farewell, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens); embark on a pasta-seeking Italian road trip with actor-filmmaker Justin Theroux (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, The Leftovers); scale the Bavarian Alps with James Marsden (Jury Duty, Sonic the Hedgehog 3); uncover royal connections in Senegal with Issa Rae (Insecure, Barbie); and explore Iban heritage in Borneo alongside British-Malaysian star Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, The Gentlemen).

“We have a responsibility as humans to make sure we tell stories around our family’s beloved dishes,” Porowski told Nat Geo. “When you know where you came from, it helps give you a foundation for moving forward on your own path.”

As for how the production team researched the celebrities' individual stories of food and family, Antoni shared: "We had an entire genealogy team, and it took months of research to get the details of everyone’s family story. In some of the destinations, like Germany, Italy, and England, many of the documents are public domain, and there’s an infrastructure to access that information. But in Senegal or Borneo, much of the details are oral history."

To watch tonight's premiere of No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski, you're going to need access to National Geographic. If you don't have a cable plan that offers Nat Geo, then the popular cable channel is available on several live TV streaming services too, if you're a cord cutter or just prefer these apps. Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV (on its Ultimate plan) or YouTube TV will all let you stream the Nat Geo channel over the internet. The docuseries will also stream next day on both Disney Plus and Hulu.

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski | Official Trailer | National Geographic - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for No Taste Like Home before tuning into the premiere of the new foodie series tonight on Nat Geo.