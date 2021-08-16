Notre Dame football home opener to play exclusively on Peacock

We’re just a few weeks away from the beginning of the 2021 college football season, and one of the NCAA’s marquee programs, Notre Dame is heading to Peacock for its first home game of the season.

NBCUniversal has announced that the home opener for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play exclusively live on its Peacock streaming service. The game is on Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will see the Fighting Irish take on the University of Toledo Rockets. The game marks a couple of firsts — it’s the first time that Notre Dame and Toledo will ever play each other on a football field and it will be the first time that a Notre Dame game has ever played exclusively on a streaming service.

NBC and Notre Dame have had a partnership since 1991, with the broadcaster serving as the exclusive broadcaster for Notre Dame football home games.

The Toledo game will be the only one of the seven Notre Dame games that NBC has the broadcast rights to this year that will play exclusively on Peacock. All other games will air on NBC, while also being available to stream on Peacock. Mike Tirico will call the games alongside NFL legend Drew Brews and reporter Kathryn Tappen.

Here is the full schedule of Notre Dame games that NBC has for the 2021 college football season:

Sept. 11 - Notre Dame vs. Toledo, 2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Sept. 18 - Notre Dame vs. Purdue, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Oct. 2 - Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Oct. 23 - Notre Dame vs. USC, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Oct. 30 - Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Nov. 6 - Notre Dame vs. Navy, 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Nov. 20 - Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m. ET. NBC/Peacock

Notre Dame’s season begins on the road against Florida State University on Sept. 5. The full schedule is available here .

Fans wanting to watch the Toledo or any Notre Dame game on Peacock this year will need access to Peacock Premium, which offers two tier options, the ad-supported $4.99 version and the $9.99 ad-free version.

Peacock is the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service that offers thousands of TV shows and movies, including The Office, the Harry Potter franchise, Peacock Originals and more. The base package is free, but to access more shows, next-day NBC content and live sports a Peacock Premium subscription is required.