One of the most bonkers Apple TV Plus crime shows gets renewed for season 2

TV fans couldn't get their heads around Sugar by the time it concluded in May of this year; while the neo-noir detective show was stuffed full of classic movie references and throwbacks, it also had an absolutely wild plot twist that split fans online.

But now the Apple TV Plus show has been confirmed, so clearly enough fans appreciated the huge pivot the show made in order to justify a Sugar season 2 being created.

To tip-toe around spoilers regarding that plot twist, Sugar was about a troubled detective in modern Los Angeles, who was looking for a missing girl who belonged to a powerful Hollywood family. That synopsis might seem generic but the stylistic first half of the season and some great character writing ensured that the show was a hit (well, up until its aforementioned twist. I know I keep teasing it so you should watch Sugar to know what happens).

Apple's announcement of Sugar season 2 is incredibly light in details, only summarizing the plot: it'll focus on detective John Sugar investigating another missing person case, as he continues his own personal quest that the last episode of the first season set up.

So we don't know a release date for Sugar season 2, nor do we know who will be returning for it (beyond, presumably, Colin Farrell playing the titular role). We do know where it'll be set: Los Angeles, just like the first season.

While fans were split on Sugar after its mid-season twist it generally garnered pretty positive reviews, sitting at 81% and 78% on Rotten Tomatoes for critics and audiences respectively. It's not one of the biggest-name Apple TV Plus Originals, but its short episodes and deep, involved case make it a great show for fans of crime and investigations.

If you can't wait for Sugar season 2, I recently compared another Apple TV Plus show to it: Bad Monkey is another offbeat crime show which is about to wrap up. Read my article comparing the shows here; since the latter came out, it's been feeling less and less like Sugar, but people who didn't like the earlier show's plot twist will find it a much more cut-and-dry story.

Apple is going through a renewal spree at the moment, and recently also confirmed a Criminal Record season 2 will be on the way. It's also got fans waiting two more sophomore seasons coming soon: Silo season 2 in the next few months and Severance season 2 in January 2025.