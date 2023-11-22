Our top-rated movie of 2023 is up to 75% off in the Black Friday DVD and Blu-ray sales

We don't give out five-star reviews very often here at What to Watch, and one of the few movies that we've felt deserved it this year is John Wick: Chapter 4, released near the beginning of the year.

In our John Wick: Chapter 4 review we called it a "near-perfect action movie" that was "perhaps the best in the genre since Mad Max: Fury Road". If you missed it when it came out, you can see it for a greatly reduced price now.

That's because Black Friday DVD deals have come for Mr. Wick like the enemy assassins in the movie. Unlike Johnny's enemies, they've been successful: John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD for some huge discounts. In fact, they go up to 75% off!

US

UK

We've given five-star reviews to a grand total of four movies this year, and as it's our highest rating, it means that nothing outranks John Wick: Chapter 4 with its amazing deals. As well as John Wick there are:

So why aren't we covering deals on those? Well, that'll be because the first two options have no deals in either the US or UK, while Past Lives only has a relatively modest discount in the US and nothing in the UK. So it's a lot harder to recommend, and there's nothing like the amazing 75% off Blu-ray we've seen for John Wick.

There are loads of DVDs and Blu-rays discounted for Black Friday: new movies, classic box sets, TV show collections and more are all greatly reduced in the sales. If you want to shop about for yourself, find the Amazon US DVD sales here and the Amazon UK DVD sales here.

Looking for other Black Friday discounts? Here's some more guides on What to Watch, to make sure you're covered: