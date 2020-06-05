Premier League will play again starting June 17

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

The English Premier League has finally figured out how it intends to finish up the 2019-2020 season after the pause for the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will start back up on June 17. They'll be played without crowds, though crowd noise will be piped in exactly like you'd hear playing a FIFA video game — because the sounds are from the FIFA video game. Yes, that's nuts, but it's also a heck of a lot more safe for everyone.

The first match day — which falls on a Wednesday — features Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United at noon Eastern time, followed by Man City vs. Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. Eastern. Both games will be available in the United States on NBCSN.

The ensuing match days span June 19-22, June 23-25, and June 27-July 2. Out of those 30 games, all but seven will be available on NBC or NBCSN; the remaining matches will be on NBC Sports Gold and Peacock — the latter is NBCUniversal's streaming service that's available now on Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms and will be more broadly available on July 15.

Here's how the schedule breaks down:

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, June 17: Man City v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET NBCSN

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN

Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN

Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC

Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC

Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Live NBC is available on every major streaming service, as is NBCSN.

Liverpool, of course, will find itself still squarely atop the tables with 82 points when play resumes. Man City is 25 points behind with 57, and Leicester City has 53 points. Chelsea and Man United round out the Top 5 with 45 and 43 points, respectively. Only four points separate the next six places, though.

And there's still hope for the teams at the bottom of the table. Bournemouth (27 points), Aston Villa (25 points) and Norwich City (21 points) are facing relegation. But three more teams — Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham United, and Watford — remain in real danger as well.

Hulu Live YouTube TV Sling TV AT&T TV Now Fubo TV Philo frndly TV NBCSN x x x x x

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . NBCSN on Hulu with Live TV? Yes.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . NBCSN on Fubo? Yes, on the Fubo Standard plan.

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . NBCSN on Sling?: Yes, on the Sling Blue track.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NBCSN on AT&T TV Now?: Yep.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NBCSN on YouTube TV? Yes.

