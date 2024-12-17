Prime Video’s Rotten Tomato winner is now streaming for free

With it being the Christmas season, it’s always nice to receive an unexpected gift, and Prime Video is handing out a big one by releasing every episode of Harlem for free. That’s right, Harlem season 1 and Harlem season 2 are now streaming for free over on Prime Video’s official YouTube channel .

For those who’ve yet to experience the popular comedy that’s become a hit among fans and critics (currently it has a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and WTW named it as one of the best TV shows on air featuring Black culture), it’s a great time to dive into the series to see what all the fuss is about. Especially, if you’re someone who doesn’t have a subscription to Primed Video. Oh, and we should add, that with network TV taking its annual break for the holidays, with shows like Abbott Elementary season 4, Matlock and 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 off the air until the new year, now makes the perfect time to add a new show to your repertoire.

Harlem follows best friends, Camille (Meagan Good), Quinn (Grace Byers), Tye (Jerrie Johnson) and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) as they try to navigate adulthood in the Big Apple. They each go through ups and downs in their careers and in love, and have each other to guide them through it all. If you’re someone who enjoyed Issa Rae’s Insecure or Mara Brock Akil’s Girlfriends, then Tracy Oliver’s Harlem will likely be up your alley. Check out the season 1 trailer for the show below.

Harlem Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s decision to release the first two seasons of Harlem on YouTube comes ahead of the release of Harlem season 3 on January 23, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. So if you’re interested in watching the new episodes, you’ll need a subscription to the service. Prime Video is currently the home to other hit shows like The Boys, Gen V and Cross. Here is a synopsis of what’s to come in the brand-new season:

“After a shocking season 2 finale cliffhanger that left audiences on the edge of their seats, Harlem season 3 will follow the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else.”

Again, Harlem seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on YouTube for free, with new episodes premiering exclusively on Prime Video.