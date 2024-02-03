The Puppy Bowl 20th anniversary special is airing on TV tonight

One of sport's biggest, most exciting nights is almost upon us—no, not Super Bowl 2024. We're talking about the Puppy Bowl 2024. And before you take in next weekend's big game between Team Ruff and Team Fluff, celebrate two decades of Puppy Bowl cuteness with a Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies anniversary special tonight.

The Puppy Bowl is an annual Animal Planet program that began back in February 2005, which features adoptable shelter puppies "playing" an adorable game of American football, all to raise awareness about pet adoption and animal rescue.

To celebrate 20 years of this "pinnacle of competition, cuteness and pet rescue" and to lead up to next week's big game, Animal Planet is airing a heartwarming retrospective special on Puppy Bowl's history on Saturday, February 3 at 9pm Eastern. Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner will act as your host to guide you through two decades of tail-wagging football fun, stretching back to the event's humble beginnings and showcasing all of the sweetest, silliest moments along the way.

Since Animal Planet is a cable channel, subscribers to traditional cable/satellite pay-TV services should check to see if the channel is available on their service or look for one that does carry it. Animal Planet is also available on live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. And you can also stream the Puppy Bowl 20th anniversary special with a Max subscription.

And there will be even more delightful doggies next weekend at the main event, the Puppy Bowl XX itself, which will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+ on Sunday, February 11 at 2pm Eastern. To honor the 20th anniversary, this year's cuddly competition will have its biggest lineup yet, with 131 puppy players from 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories.

Among this year's "athletes" trying for the WAYFAIR "Lombarky" trophy are the Bowl's all-time smallest pup, Sweetpea, weighing in at 1.7 pounds, and its biggest, Levi the Great Dane, at a whopping 70 pounds. And four previous Puppy Bowl players will also be in attendance, to be inducted into the all-new Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame. Sounds like a barking-good time!