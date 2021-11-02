‘Saturday Night Live’ November hosts include Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu

Saturday Night Live has unveiled its November slate of hosts and musical guests, with the likes of Kieran Culkin, Jonathan Majors, Taylor Swift and Simu Liu headlining.

SNL has been off since Oct. 23, during which it revealed that Succession star Kieran Culkin would make his hosting debut on the sketch show on Nov. 6. Joining Culkin in the episode is going to be Ed Sheeran as the musical guest, who revealed recently on Instagram that he has recovered from his COVID-19 positive test and quarantine and is all set to appear on the show.

The Nov. 13 episode of SNL will then feature Jonathan Majors, who is breaking out following his roles in Marvel’s Disney Plus series Loki and starring in the Jeymes Samuel-directed western The Harder They Fall, which is currently playing in theaters but will also be available on Netflix starting Nov. 3. Majors is another SNL-hosting newbie, but musical guest Taylor Swift, who has a new album — RED (Taylor’s Version) — releasing on Nov. 12, has been on the show five times.

Wrapping up the November episodes will be another Marvel hero, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu on Nov. 20. While Liu is also making his hosting debut on SNL, he has plenty of experience with comedy, starring in the Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience. Rapper Saweetie is also making her first SNL appearance as the musical guest, coming off the success of her single “Best Friend,” and ahead of the 2022 release of her debut album Pretty Bitch Music.

It’s been a run of first-time hosts on Saturday Night Live this season. All of the October hosts (Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis) were first timers, though Sudeikis was a former SNL cast member.

Following the Nov. 20 SNL expect another break for Thanksgiving, with the follow-up episode of SNL not arriving until Dec. 4 at the earliest.

All of these episodes of Saturday Night Live will be available to watch live across the U.S. at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. They can also be streamed the next day on Peacock or Hulu.