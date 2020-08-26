Season 1 of Star Trek: Discovery coming to CBS proper on Sept. 24

CBS has announced its schedule for the next couple months, with the big news being that the first season of Star Trek: Discovery will make its broadcast premiere just in time for Season 3 to land on CBS All Access.

CBS All Access is the official home for all new things Trek, including Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The first season of Discovery will make its broadcast debut on Sept. 24 as a special promotional run before Season 3 hits CBS All Access on Oct. 15.

“This is hardly a traditional fall season, but we are prepared with a strong slate of original content while our regular scripted series begin production,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a press release. “Based on our current timeline, we hope to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November.”

Elsewhere, three reality favorites will return in September and October — The Greatest #AtHome Videos, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer; Undercover Boss; and The Amazing Race.

Also of note is the network debut of One Day At A Time, from Pop and Sony Pictures Television. It'll premiere on Monday, Oct. 12, with a pair of back-to-back episodes and is inspired by the 1975 Norman Lear show.

Also making its debut this fall is Manhunt: Deadly Games, which will premiere at 10 p.m. Sept. 21. It's a scripted true-crime anthology starring Cameron Britton, Jack Huston and Carla Gugino that chronicles "one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil following the deadly terrorist attack at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta."

Here's the update prime-time schedule to come on CBS this September and October. All times are Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

8 p.m.: Big Brother

9 p.m. Love Island

10 p.m.: 48 Hours: Suspicion

Saturday, Sept. 12

9 p.m.: Love Island: More to Love

10 p.m.: 48 Hours

Sunday, Sept. 20

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes (7 p.m. Pacific)

8:30 p.m.: Big Brother (8 p.m. Pacific)

9:30 p.m.: Love Island (9 p.m. Pacific)

Monday, Sept. 21

9 p.m.: Love Island

10 p.m.: Manhunt: Deadly Games

Thursday, Sept. 24

8 p.m.: Big Brother

9 p.m.: Love Island

10 p.m.: Star Trek: Discovery (Season 1 broadcast premiere)

Friday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.: The Greatest #AtHome Videos

9 p.m.: Love Island

Tuesday, Sept. 29

8 p.m.: Love Island (Season 2 Finale)

Friday, Oct. 2

8 p.m.: The Greatest #AtHome Videos

9 p.m.: Undercover Boss (Season 10 premiere)

Monday, Oct. 12, 19, 26

9 p.m.: One Day At A Time (Season 4 broadcast premiere)

10 p.m.: Manhunt: Deadly Games

Tuesday, Oct. 13

10 p.m.: The FBI Declassified (Season premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

8 p.m.: Big Brother

9 p.m.: The Amazing Race (Season 32 premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 28

8 p.m.: The Amazing Race

9 p.m.: Big Brother (Season 22 finale)