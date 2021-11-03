Starz’s ‘Heels’ to head back into the ring for season 2

Heels is ready for another round as cable network Starz has announced that the wrestling drama is getting a second season. The news came via Heels’ official Twitter account, saying “this one’s for the fans.”

Heels was created by Michael Waldron, with Mike O’Malley serving as showrunner. The series tells the story of the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling, specifically the Georgia community of Duffy. Taking center stage in the drama are brothers Jack and Ace Spade, who fight over their late father’s legacy and find it difficult to leave their wrestling personas in the ring.

Starring in Heels is Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) as Jack and Ace, respectively. Also in the cast are Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison Jr., Roxton Garcia and O’Malley, who acts in the show as well as serving as showrunner. In addition to the season 2 announcement, Starz has also bumped Trey Tucker and Robby Ramos to series regulars for season 2, per Variety.

“It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz, in a statement. “I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season.”

Heels premiered its eight-episode first season on Aug. 15 on Starz, with all episodes available right away. No premiere date has been shared for season 2, but Variety reports that production is expected to get underway in 2022.

Starz is a premium cable network that can either be included in select traditional cable/satellite pay-TV provider subscriptions, or often as an add-on channel through services like FuboTV, Hulu/Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV or Amazon Prime Video.