Strictly Come Dancing announces 2023 judges and pro-dancers — but someone is missing

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 has confirmed its judging panel and pro dancers, but one person is missing from the line-up this year.

Many professional dancers have taken part and we're used to familiar faces reprising their roles annually. But sadly, one performer has decided not to take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023, according to new reports.

According to Daily Mail (opens in new tab), pro dancer Cameron Lombard has "quit the show two years after joining the line-up and performing in the ensemble".

Speaking of the news, a Strictly spokesperson reportedly told the publication: "Cameron is a fantastic performer and we have loved working with him for the past two years on Strictly.

"He is currently pursuing other opportunities but will always be part of the family and our door will always be open to him in the future."

Cameron Lombard started competing aged six and has won 18 national titles across Ballroom and Latin, making him a decorated performer and a big part of the Strictly family.

It is not yet known what other projects Cameron will be pursuing but we'll let you know if he's set to appear on our screens again.

Meanwhile, plenty of fan favorites are back to compete for the coveted Glitterball trophy. All the female dancers will be returning, with Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Nancy Xu, Lauren Oakley and Michelle Tsiakkas set to take to the dance floor.

Male dancers Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Giovanni Pernice, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Carlos Gu, and Vita Coppola are all joining the 2023 line-up too.

Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood are all back. (Image credit: BBC)

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back in the ballroom as hosts, and all our regular judges will be on the panel too, as we welcome back Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas, who will reprise her role as head judge.

Sarah James, Executive Producer at BBC Studios said: "Excitement is already building for the 21st series of Strictly and we are so lucky to have the best team in the business both on and off camera.

"Our amazing presenters, incredible panel of judges and world-class professional dancers are ready to bring the sparkle back to your screens this Autumn. We can’t wait!"

Right now, we don't know which celebrities will be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023, or who will be replacing Rylan Clark after he announced his departure as host on Strictly: It Takes Two — so keep an eye out for announcements.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return on BBC One in the autumn.