Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th anniversary special is airing on TV tonight

It's finally Super Bowl 2024 weekend and even before CBS airs the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, they'll be getting the party started tonight with the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th anniversary special.

Commemorating its silver anniversary this year, the annual concert event is the first and only "inspirational concert and television special" sanctioned by the NFL, bringing together both professional NFL players and award-winning musical artists onstage for an evening of joy and celebration. The one-hour musical special will feature performances by the likes of Earth, Wind & Fire, Kirk Franklin, Robin Thicke, Rachel Platten, T-Pain, and more.

The all-star show was filmed at the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Wednesday, but will make its way to your TV tonight, February 10 on CBS at 8pm ET. If you've cut the cord, you can access the cable channel through live TV streaming providers like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration special will also be available to stream live with a Paramount Plus with Showtime bundle, or on demand the next day with a Paramount Plus Essential plan.

Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold, stars of CBS comedy The Neighborhood, will act as hosts of the event. Nate Burleson, co-host of CBS Mornings, will receive the “Lifetime of Inspiration” award, while honorees for NFL Excellence include Damar Hamlin, Markquese Bell and Dak Prescott.

“I’m thrilled to return to the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration stage in Vegas as co-host of the 25th anniversary broadcast on CBS with my dear friend and The Neighborhood co-star, Tichina Arnold,” said Cedric the Entertainer, per Deadline. “A huge congratulations to Melanie Few for creating this amazing celebration of music, faith, and football.”

“Co-hosting the 25th anniversary Super Bowl Soulful Celebration with Cedric the Entertainer is a true highlight for me. Melanie Few’s achievement in hitting this incredible milestone is a testament to her dedication and the event’s cultural impact,” added Arnold. “I’m thrilled to be part of this historic event, and Cedric and I are geared up to bring our energy, laughter, and soul to this momentous occasion!”

And come Sunday, CBS will air Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the 49ers beginning at 6:30pm ET with even more music: the national anthem sung by country-music icon Reba McEntire.