Suranne Jones hit Vigil to return with Top Gun twist

Vigil season 2 will see Suranne Jones head into the danger zone as the plot switches from submarines to fighter jets.

Vigil's first series attracted more than 13 million viewers, making it the UK's most-watched new TV drama launch since Bodyguard, and it even managed to land an International Emmy award overseas. If you missed out on what some would call one of the best BBC dramas to air in recent years, you can stream it on BBC iPlayer).

Vigil season 2 will reunite with Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) for another twisty investigation. This time, though, they're swapping the submarines for a high-flying new investigation into the British air force.

In a brief synopsis of what's to come, the BBC teased: "Following multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility, Silva and Longacre are tasked with uncovering the cause. Entering the hostile and closed ranks of the air force, the pair must face the deadly warfare of tomorrow as they fight for their own future."

Of the new series, Suranne Jones has teased: "I'm thrilled to be joining the Vigil team again and continuing our story. We have brilliant new scripts and some amazing additions to the cast. Buckle. It's quite a ride".

Rose Leslie added: “I’m delighted to team up with Suranne again and continue Amy and Kirsten’s adventures through a second series of Vigil. Tom Edge has created another gripping case for us to grapple with in a whole new setting.”

A release date for Vigil season 2 has not been confirmed at the time of writing, though the BBC has revealed that filming for the second season will commence in Scotland and Morocco this Spring.

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie aren't the only stars making a return, either. They'll be joined by His Dark Materials star Gary Lewis who's reprising his role as DSU Robertson.

Further cast info confirms that Romola Garai (Becoming Elizabeth), Dougray Scott (Crime), Amir El-Masry (SAS Rogue Heroes), David Elliot (The Liberator), Chris Jenks (Sex Education), Tommy Sim'aan (The Midwich Cuckoos) Oscar Salem (House of the Dragon), Jonathan Ajayi (Noughts + Crosses) and Hiba Medina (in her first major TV role) will all play key roles in the new, six-part series.