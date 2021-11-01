‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Black-ish’ final season get premiere dates from ABC

ABC has set its primetime lineup for this winter, which will include the latest season of The Bachelor and the premiere of the final season for the hit comedy Black-ish, as well as a number of new shows and winter returns for a handful of fall primetime shows. Deadline was the first to report ABC’s announced schedule.

Generally speaking, winter premiere dates take place in January, though ABC will be getting the ball rolling a little early on one of its new shows, Abbott Elementary. The network has announced that it will premiere Abbott Elementary on Dec. 7 at 9:30 p.m. The show is described as a workplace comedy following a group of dedicated teachers at a Philadelphia school and starring Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Following its premiere, Abbott Elementary will move to its regular time on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. starting Jan. 4.

In that spot, Abbott Elementary will serve as the lead-in to Black-ish, which will debut its final season on Jan. 4 at 9:30 p.m. Black-ish is the Emmy-winning series starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Jennifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne that is wrapping up with its seventh season. The show, which has highlighted key cultural and racial issues following its central family, has been nominated four times for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys.

Another marquee ABC series that will return with its latest season this winter is The Bachelor. Embarking on its 26th season, we already know that Clayton Echard will be the titular man looking for love, with his quest set to start on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. This season will also see Jesse Palmer take over as host of The Bachelor.

In addition, ABC has announced the winter return for a number of its shows, including The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years and Home Economics on Jan. 5 at their usual times of 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively. Meanwhile, ABC’s competition series The Chase will be added to the Wednesday night lineup starting Jan. 5, airing at 10 p.m.

There are another two series that are getting winter premieres on ABC. First is the limited series Women of the Movement, an anthology series that chronicles the civil rights movement as told by the women behind it, debuting on Jan. 6 from 8-10 p.m. The other is a new drama series titled Promised Land, which is set for Jan. 24 and airing at 10 p.m. These shows are filling the spots of A Million Little Things and The Good Doctor as they will be on winter break.

Other ABC fall shows not mentioned here, like The Conners and Queens, are set to air on their usual date and times.

ABC is one of the four major networks and as such can be watched by anyone with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription or a TV antenna capable of receiving local TV station signals. ABC is also carried on live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.