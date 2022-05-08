The Beast Must Die — all you need to know about the Britbox drama starring Jared Harris
By Ian MacEwan published
The Beast Must Die, a 1938 novel by poet Cecil Day-Lewis, has been adapted into a new drama series for Britbox, starring Jared Harris (The Crown, Mad Men, Chernobyl) and Geraldine James.
The story centres on Frances Cairns (Cush Jumbo), a bereaved mother trying to find the driver who killed her son in a hit-and-run accident.
Self-made man George Rattery (Jared Harris) becomes her prime suspect, and she finds a way to meet him and his sister Joy (Geraldine James) to find out more.
Meanwhile, newly transferred local police detective DI Strangeways (Billy Howle) is also traumatised by the recent death of his colleague, DI Dixon.
