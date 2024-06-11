The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: are Hope's headaches something worse?

Hope keeps getting awful headaches on The Bold and the Beautiful. Are they caused by stress or are they a sign of something worse?

There’s no question that Hope (Annika Noelle) has been under a lot of pressure lately, between Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) leaving and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) trying to cancel Hope for the Future.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is concerned about her, urging her to reduce the stress in her life as much as possible to alleviate the headaches. Of course, Steffy walking into the office to find Finn holding Hope’s hand isn’t going to make the stress situation any better.

While Finn was trying to help ease some of Hope’s pain, she had a daydream about kissing him. It was so real that she was flushed when he roused her from her daydream.

Our colleague pointed out that once upon a time, Thomas had an aneurysm that caused hallucinations, and one of the side effects was that he believed a mannequin was Hope.

When Grey's Anatomy's Izzy Stevens (Katherine Heigl) had melanoma, one of the side effects was lifelike hallucinations that made her think she was actually making love to her late love, Denny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

While it’s too early to say whether Hope has some kind of underlying health issue causing her headaches — and, subsequently, her erotic daydreams — we can’t help but wonder if there’s something to it. Then again, she’s only had these headaches around Finn. Is that intentional, or is her stress compounding when she’s around him?

Hope admitted to Finn that she finds him attractive; she told him in the June 10 episode of B&B that he’s a great husband and father and he’s an all-around good guy. That’s what she’s been chasing all this time. At the moment, Hope either needs a more thorough exam to find the cause of her headaches, or she needs a guy who’s like Finn but doesn’t have the attachment to a wife like Steffy.