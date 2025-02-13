The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke's new ally?

Brooke has been fighting her own battle to return Forrester Creations to the Forresters in The Bold and the Beautiful, but she may find an ally in an unexpected place.

When Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) talking about the Forrester Creations takeover in the February 13 episode , she quickly excuses herself and heads to the CEO office, where Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) is trying to convince Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that his victories at Forrester Creations come at a huge cost.

It’s likely that Brooke was suspicious of Steffy’s intentions when she returned to work at the office, but now Brooke sees that Steffy is playing the same angle with Carter — by appealing to his conscience.

Suddenly, Brooke could possibly find that she has at least one, and possibly two, allies to work with her on her mission. And one of those allies happens to be Steffy.

Does this mean they could team up to return control of the company to the Forresters?

There’s no way Brooke would have gone along with Steffy’s original plan to break up Hope and Carter, even if she wanted to. Brooke dug her heels in deep when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) attacked Hope and called her names. But now that Steffy’s plans have shifted and seem to align with her own plans, well, a team-up could very well be in the cards.

If Steffy doubts Brooke’s devotion to the cause, Zende (Delon De Metz) could be called upon to confirm that Brooke has been working to return the company to the Forresters all along. While she might not want to separate Hope and Carter, Brooke is absolutely in favor of showing Carter the ills of his ways so that he can reverse course on the LLC.

The only lingering issue we have with the idea of Steffy and Brooke teaming up is that it could backfire for Steffy. She’s already admitted that the silver lining to the company takeover has been getting her parents back together, and having to recognize that Brooke was working for them the whole time could jeopardize her parents’ newly rekindled relationship.

Working with Steffy was never in Brooke’s cards, but having an ally could help move the goal closer to becoming reality and, in the end, that’s all Brooke really cares about.