The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna breaks up with RJ?

RJ has been feeding information to his aunt Katie in The Bold and the Beautiful. Will it lead to a break-up when Luna finds out?

Luna (Lisa Yamada) is in a tough spot when it comes to her mother, and this isn't the first time. Poppy (Romy Park) claims she doesn't know why Tom's backpack was in their apartment, but it's certainly suspicious. Even Luna is questioning whether her mother had a hand in Tom's death. Poppy begged Luna to drop it, pointing out that she's only trying to protect Luna and their new life with Bill, and that made it even shadier.

It's not surprising that Luna turned to RJ (Joshua Hoffman) for advice. They're in a very committed, loving relationship and he wants to help her, but the first thing he does after learning about the backpack is to tell his aunt Katie (Heather Tom) about it.

This isn't the first time RJ has shared private information with Katie. He also told her about what happened with Poppy's "special mints" and how Luna ended up taking them by mistake, almost ending their relationship as a result. It wasn't Luna's fault, he'd asserted, it was entirely Poppy's fault. This gave Katie the fuel she needed to fan the fire in her investigation of Poppy, and now word of this backpack is only going to make things worse.

RJ thinks he's doing the right thing by sharing this information with Katie, but what he doesn't realize is that she's telling other people about it and when word gets back to Luna, she'll know where everyone got this information. This time, she's going to feel betrayed and given the potential damage this information can do to her mother, she likely won't be very forgiving about it.

Naturally, if Luna confides in Bill (Don Diamont) that her boyfriend betrayed her, newly minted Girl Dad Bill won't be so thrilled about it and he'll probably have some choice words for RJ.

We can't see RJ's decision to tell Katie about Tom's backpack ending well for LunaR (we just coined that, by the way). If Poppy ends up being implicated as a murderer because of Katie's accusations, Luna won't feel like she can trust RJ and that's a steep hill for any relationship. We can foresee a break-up in their future if RJ keeps sharing information about Poppy with Katie.

