The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Poppy knows she was framed?

During Li's jailhouse visit with Poppy in the August 19 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Poppy insisted that she's not a killer and Li agreed. She also hinted that someone framed her for the two men's deaths. If that's the case, who might have framed her?

Poppy (Romy Park) has maintained her innocence this entire time, despite Tom's backpack with her tin of "special mints" laced with drugs being found in the apartment she shares with Luna.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) may not like her sister's life choices or habits, but she knows her sister isn't a murderer. At least, that's what she says. She vows to find out as much as she can about what happened to help free her sister and clear her name. At least, that's what she says... (We kind of think Li might have killed them, or that Li is working with Luna.)

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is a known murderer, and she's savvy enough to hide the evidence in someone else's home to keep the suspicion pointed away from her. She was cleared of any ties to Tom and Hollis' deaths because there was no evidence and no motive. But she could have done it if she really wanted to. The problem here is that it doesn't make any sense so we don't think she's the one who framed Poppy.

For her part, Poppy keeps worrying about Luna (Lisa Yamada). At this point, she has no idea about the second paternity test or the kiss that Luna and Bill (Don Diamont) shared. She knows she betrayed Bill's trust by not telling him about her visit with Tom the night he died, but other than that she's been very forthcoming with Bill, on her own time, of course.

But what if Poppy isn't thinking about Luna enough? What if Luna is the one who is behind this whole thing, and she's been playing her mother for a fool the whole time?

Would Poppy ever suspect that her daughter is the one who did all of these horrible things, presumably to get back at her mother for keeping her away from her birth father for all these years?

It really seems like Poppy is being set up by someone, but she might not like the truth once she learns who's behind it.