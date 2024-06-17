The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: will Hope be Sheila's new ally?

We haven’t heard much from Sheila lately on The Bold and the Beautiful, but she’s about to make her presence known on the show this week . But will she have a new ally in Hope?

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) doesn’t have a lot of friends. Come to think of it, she has her new husband, Deacon (Sean Kanan), and her acquaintance/minister/co-worker Tom (Clint Howard). She doesn’t like that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is keeping Finn (Tanner Novlan) from her and she might find that she has a new ally in Hope (Annika Noelle).

Hope has come to the realization that Finn is everything you could want in a partner. He’s caring, kind, funny and compassionate, and he’s a doctor to boot. When Beth needed help, he was there. She’s admitted to her mother, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), that she has feelings for him but she knows she can’t act on them because he’s married to Steffy. However, that isn’t stopping her from feeling sympathetic to the tough position Finn is in.

As Hope sees it, Steffy is putting Finn in an impossible situation because she won’t allow him to have feelings for his birth mother. While no one is denying the horrible things Sheila has done in the past, Hope is quick to point out that Sheila seems to be a changed woman now that she’s married to Hope’s father. Isn’t it possible, she wonders, that maybe she has turned a corner and is a better person now, just like her father?

Steffy, of course, won’t hear of Hope’s sudden sympathy for Sheila, but this could align Sheila and Hope into an alliance of sorts. Both women want Finn to be happy and they see Steffy as an impediment to him achieving happiness.

Furthermore, Sheila might even support Hope’s feelings for Finn because if her son was with Hope, there wouldn’t be a barrier there to keep them from having a relationship.

Of course, if Hope were to align with Sheila it would create chaos in Hope’s circles. There’s no love for Sheila Carter amongst the Logans, Forresters and Spencers, so Hope would be crossing a line if she starts supporting Sheila’s cause.

