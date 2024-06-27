The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: will Tom spoil Poppy's 'magical night' story?

We’ve been trying to figure out Tom’s (Clint Howard) connection to Poppy ( Romy Park ) in The Bold and the Beautiful, and we think he might be connected to that magical night that Poppy shared with Bill (Don Diamont).

When it comes to free-spirited Poppy, we know that she doesn’t hold back when it comes to living life. Her sister, Li (Naomi Matsuda) claims she’s a gold digger. We know that she used recreational drugs in the past. But we honestly don’t know much about her at all.

That’s what makes the connection to Tom so interesting. He definitely knows who Poppy is, and he was upset upon learning that Bill was Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father. But why?

Now that we know Tom is a musician who used to play in a band , we’re wondering if Tom was at the music festival in San Francisco where Poppy and Luna spent their “magical night” together. We have to wonder if maybe Poppy spent a magical night with Tom, too, after she discovered Bill was gone.

If it turns out that Poppy was with both men at the same festival, we imagine there will be lots of feelings that come out of this. Bill thought their night was special, but that could be upended if he finds out Poppy moved on to someone else so quickly.

Thankfully, we have a DNA test that proves Luna is Bill’s daughter — so long as Li didn’t fake the results . While Bill won’t like hearing that Poppy moved on so quickly (which would be the pot calling the kettle considering Bill’s own dating history), we know that no matter what, he’s happy to have gained a daughter through this experience. His relationship with Poppy, however, could take a hit if their magical night together turns out to be an illusion.

As for Tom, we have to wonder why he’s so insistent to see Poppy. Does he think Luna could be his daughter, too? Does he know something about Poppy or her past that is making him risk his job at Il Giardino just to see her? We have a feeling there’s more to this story than meets the eye.

