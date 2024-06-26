The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Did Li fake the paternity test results?

When Li walked into Bill’s house and demanded the chance to perform the paternity test on The Bold and the Beautiful, we fully expected that it would be done in a professional manner. But now we’re wondering if Li faked the results.

As someone who grew up in the Maury Povich generation of kids who watched the talk show host conducting paternity tests every day after school, I thought I knew a thing or two about DNA tests. Then again, all we ever saw was Maury’s manila envelope with the results inside; it was either “you ARE the father” or “you are NOT the father.” Depending on the circumstances, there would either be joyous reactions or utter terror.

When it comes to Luna (Lisa Yamada), her whole life has been transformed by the news that Bill (Don Diamont) is her father. It’s something she’s always wanted.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) was suspicious of her sister Poppy’s (Romy Park) motives, given her sister’s history of pursuing wealthy older men, but when the DNA results revealed that Bill was Luna’s father after all, there wasn’t much that Li could say.

In fact, until now, Li has been cold toward her sister as a result of years of watching her sister pursue men and never having any consequences for her freewheeling lifestyle. Poppy’s lifestyle is a stark contrast to Li, who is rigid and firm in her actions.

Given the years of animosity between the sisters, there’s really no reason, then, Li would falsify the results of the paternity test, right?

Well, things are a little murkier now. Tom (Clint Howard) was stunned seeing Poppy, Luna and Bill at Il Giardino. News that Bill was Luna’s father seemed to shock him even more. What does that mean?

It’s possible that Li, hoping to bring closure to her niece’s lifelong quest to know her father, faked the results so that Luna could have a good role model as a father. But this seems unlikely considering that Li always plays by the rules.

Also, we have to point out that Poppy’s DNA test was open while Li showed up with a sealed test. How could the results be fake if Li administered a real test under the proper conditions? (Also, what would have happened if they’d used Poppy’s test instead?)

Something is fishy with Luna’s paternity results, based entirely on how Poppy has been acting. Poppy’s behavior, Li’s behavior and Tom’s behavior all suggest something is amiss. Sadly, it looks like Bill and Luna will be the ones to pay the price should the results end up being fake. (We know Bill will still care about Luna, though. That much is obvious.)

If the results end up being fake, there will be lots of questions about how it happened and all fingers point to Li because she’s the one who administered the test. We’ll have to see what happens if this comes to pass and we’ll all have the same questions: Why did she do it?