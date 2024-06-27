The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 26, 2024: Tom seeks out Poppy

Hope demands answers from Thomas while Tom seeks out Poppy in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 26, 2024.

We’re back at Forrester Creations, where Hope (Annika Noelle) is trying to remind Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) of how good they were. That’s why it’s so hard for Hope to understand why he proposed to Paris (Diamond White). Maybe, she says, if she hadn't turned down his proposal he wouldn’t have left in the first place. Thomas says he had to move on for all of those reasons. Hope begs him not to marry her.

Paris tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that she knows this is a big deal. Ridge is upset that he didn’t even know they were dating. He’s concerned that Thomas went to France to find a new direction in his life. Paris says that Hope is his past and she’s his future.

At Il Giardino, Tom (Clint Howard) finishes cleaning and he looks over at the table where Poppy (Romy Park), Bill (Don Diamont) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) were sitting. He can hear Deacon’s voice in his head, telling him about how Bill just found out that Luna is Bill’s daughter. Tom goes into the computer system and pulls up Bill’s payment information, jotting down his address on a napkin. Deacon walks in with flyers advertising Tom’s performance. He’s honored to host Tom’s comeback tour. Tom is nervous that his old fans won’t show up. When Deacon leaves, Tom looks at Bill’s address.

Luna gets off the phone, laughing to herself. Poppy walks in and says she looks happy. Luna says it was her father checking in again. She loves getting calls from him and loves that this is her new life.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) finds Tom at the bar. She asks if he’s hydrating for his performance. He explains he used to party hard back in the day but he doesn’t drink anymore. She notes that everyone deserves a second chance.

Thomas says he wishes Hope was as passionate about their relationship before. She insists that she was, and that she loved him. He loved her, too, and that’s why he kept proposing and when she turned him down he had to leave. She says things could be so different if he hadn’t left. Thomas’ relationship with Paris doesn’t make sense. Douglas (Henry Samiri) is already calling her “mom.” Hope believes it’s all happening way too fast.

Sheila tells Tom that she’s made mistakes, but who is perfect anyway? All she knows is that everyone is capable of change. Tom understands that. Sheila says that because of him, her life was saved. She chooses to think of him as the man he is now, and she hopes he can do the same for her. Deacon arrives and says the sound system is ready to go. Tom can’t believe that he’s about to play his first show in years. Tom is grateful because they’re both helping to save his life more than he knows. He says he has more deliveries before the show.

Paris tells Ridge and Steffy that she knows about the horrible things her father did to them, and she’s aware of Thomas’ role in everything that happened in the past. Ridge says his son worked hard to put his life back on track and his relationship with her is proof of it. Paris admits that she was cautious about their relationship at first, because she was in a similar situation as Thomas before. But Thomas was there for her, protecting her.

Hope asks if Thomas has really thought everything through. He asks Hope if she thinks that he’s with Paris on the rebound, pointing out that he wants more kids and a wife. Hope doesn’t see it happening with Paris.

Poppy is so happy for Luna and her new life. Luna gets a text from RJ so she leaves, and as soon as she’s gone the doorbell rings and it’s Tom with a pizza delivery. He refers to Poppy by name. Poppy knows who he is, too, and she wants to know why he’s there.

Deacon tells Sheila that Tom isn’t back yet. He thought he’d want to do a sound check. Sheila teases him about it, but Deacon says that he owes so much to Tom for bringing her back. Sheila points out that there’s a lot they don’t know about him.

Poppy wants to know how Tom got her address as he pushes past her to get inside. He says he used Il Giardino’s delivery system. She tells him he needs to leave, but he’s not there to play games. He thinks she knows what he’s talking about.

Ridge tells Paris that Thomas was going to marry Hope not so long ago. Paris says she and Thomas have had many deep conversations about Hope, but now Thomas can see a future with someone who isn’t Hope. She trusts him, even around Hope.

Thomas says he watched Steffy break free of the toxic patterns she was in with Liam, and now she’s happy with Finn. Thomas says he wouldn’t have proposed to Paris if he didn’t think what they have is real.

Deacon asks if Sheila thinks Tom has secrets. “Doesn’t everyone?” Sheila asks.

Poppy threatens to call security, but Tom says he’s just there delivering pizza. Luna walks in and asks what’s going on. Poppy says that he’s there delivering pizza, and she dismisses him. After Luna walks away with the pizza, Poppy looks distressed.

Paris assures Steffy and Ridge that she’ll take good care of Thomas and Douglas. Steffy says she’s grateful that Paris is in Thomas’ life after Hope put him “through hell.”

Thomas tells Hope that he and Paris and Douglas are creating their own little family, and that soon they’ll be married and it will be official. Hope says she’ll have to accept that, but she tells him that she will always want what’s best for him. She will always love him, and she kisses his cheek just as Steffy walks in. They don’t see her, so she closes the door. She waits until Thomas walks out before coming in to taunt Hope about the kiss. She reminds Hope that she turned Thomas down, so she’d better not think about getting involved in Thomas’ life again.