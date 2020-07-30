The classic 'Black Beauty' is headed to Disney+

Disney+ is bringing a new take on "Black Beauty" — starring Mackenzie Foy and with Kate Winslet voicing the horse — later in 2020.

Disney+ has announced that a new movie adaptation of the classic Black Beauty will come to the streaming service in the back half of 2020.

The film, taken from the classic 19th century Anna Sewell novel, will star Mackenzie Foy (Interstellar, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) as Jo Green, and Oscar winner Kate Winslet will voice "Black Beauty" herself.

Black Beauty also stars Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones) as John Manly, and Claire Forlani (Mallrats, Meet Joe Black) as Mrs. Winthorp.

The gist of the story, for those whose grade-school English careers never included the novel:

Black Beauty is a wild mustang born free in the American west. When she is captured and taken away from family, her story intertwines with that of 17-year old Jo Green, similarly grieving over the loss of her parents. The two slowly develop a bond that is built on love, respect and mutual healing.

Previously, Black Beauty has seen a 1994 iteration staring Sean Bean and David Thewlis, with Alan Cumming in the title role, plus a 1971 version.

“Black Beauty” is directed by Ashley Avis (“Adolescence'') who also wrote the screenplay. JB Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt (“Polar,” “Monster Hunter”) and Robert Kulzer (“Polar”) from Constantin Film are producers and Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters and Jon Brown are executive producers. Dylan Tarason is a co-producer, and Moonlighting Films president Genevieve Hofmeyr (“Mad Max: Fury Road”) is the South African producer.

No word on exactly when the film drops, other than later in 2020. (It's not listed on Disney's schedule for August 2020, anyway.)