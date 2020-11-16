The cost of Hulu With Live TV is going up by $10 in December

Hulu With Live TV — the most popular live TV streaming service in the United States — is increasing its monthly fee in December. The news was first reported by TechCrunch and is visible in the user account settings now.

Starting on Dec. 18, 2020, Hulu With Live TV will go from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month. That's an increase of 18 percent and brings the price in line with YouTube TV, which is No. 2 on our list of the largest live streamers with more than 3 million subscribers.

The price increase also affects the other iterations of Hulu With Live TV. The cost of the live ad-on in conjunction with Hulu's ad-free on-demand service is going up from $60.99 to $70.99 on Dec. 18. The Hulu/Disney+/ESPN+ bundle is increasing from $61.99 a month to $71.99 a month. The cost of the bundle along with ad-free Hulu on-demand is going from $67.99 a month to $77.99 a month.

Hulu last increased the price for its live TV service on Nov. 15, 2019, when it also went up $10 a month.

Hulu now has 4.1 million subscribers (as of Sept. 30, 2020), according to The Walt Disney Company, which controls the streaming service. That was up from 3.1 million subscribers at the end of the previous quarter. The on-demand side of Hulu — which is home to a vast catalog of content as well as new exclusives like The Handmaid's Tale and A Teacher, gained 400,000 subscribers in Q4 and now stands at 32.5 million.