‘The Equalizer’ season two trailer heralds the return of Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah is back to even the score for those in need in the CBS crime drama The Equalizer, which will have its second season debut on Oct. 10 and has just dropped the official trailer for its new batch of episodes.

Premiering on CBS in the enviable slot right after the networks coverage of Super Bowl LV last February, The Equalizer was one of the most-watched new shows on TV for 2021 (CBS claims it as the top new show) and received a generally positive response from critics for its first season, including from What to Watch.

The Equalizer sees Latifah star as a mysterious figure who uses her years of training and skills to help people who have nowhere else to turn. The series is a reboot of the 1980s The Equalizer series that aired on CBS from 1985-1989 and starred Edward Woodward. Denzel Washington would also take on the role in a pair of film adaptations of the sequel.

The cast for the series, in addition to Latifah, includes Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Lorraine Toussaint, Chris North, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

The trailer for the show’s second season really just puts the focus on The Equalizer staples, that Latifah’s character is a key resource for people in danger, while she also works to raise and protect her young daughter. See some of what’s in store in the second season of The Equalizer in the trailer below.

Season two of The Equalizer will debut on CBS on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. ET

The Equalizer joins a CBS fall lineup that includes Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, SWAT, Young Sheldon, The United States of Al, Ghosts, B Positive, Bull, CSI: Vegas, Survivor, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS.

All of these shows will air live on the CBS flagship network, which is available in every market and through every traditional cable and satellite provider (can also be received via a TV antenna), as well as on vMVPD streaming service Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

New episodes of The Equalizer will also be available on Paramount Plus, live if you subscribe to the $9.99 version with access to your local CBS channel, or next day for all subscribers.