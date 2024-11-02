ID's new true crime special The Florida Swamp Killer premieres tonight

Looking for a creepy-good true crime documentary to cap off your big Halloween weekend? The ID network has got you covered: The Florida Swamp Killer premieres tonight on the crime-loving channel, recounting a gripping, race-against-time story of a determined detective as they try to track down a dangerous serial killer hiding out in the dark, dank Florida swamps. As the body count continues to grow and the murky eeriness of the isolating swamplands settles in, tension and danger for law enforcement ratchet up, alongside your own pounding heartbeat.

To tune into the debut of the captivating crime thriller The Florida Swamp Killer tonight, November 2 at 10pm Eastern Time (the hourlong doc will also repeat at 1am on the channel), you're going to need access to Investigation Discovery. Helpfully, the ID network is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime special, you have several live TV streaming service options, so you don't miss one engrossing moment. Some of your options include subscriptions to Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

And there is plenty more true crime goodness where that is concerned over on the ID network. This fall, the network premiered three brand-new series: How (Not) to Get Rid of a Body, a psychological true crime thriller exploring the lengths killers go to dispose of a corpse; The Real Murders on Elm Street, a six-part documentary about small suburban towns across America that have been torn apart by murder; and Cabin in the Woods, a "true-crime-meets-true-horror series" that features the most terrifying crimes ever committed in isolated and otherwise picturesque cabin dwellings. As well as through Investigation Discovery directly, all three of those chilling fall titles are available to stream on Max. Spooky season, indeed!