'The Great British Bake Off’ — Channel 4 announces HUGE news for the future of the baking show

'The Great British Bake Off' has been renewed until 2024.

The Great British Bake Off have revealed the exciting news that they will be on Channel 4 for another three years.

And to put the cherry on top of the cake, the deal also includes, Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Bake Off: The Professionals, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, and The Great Pottery Throw Down. So, we have a lot of baking extravaganza to keep us occupied on our screens until 2024!

The Great British Bake Off first aired in 2010 on the BBC, but it later moved to Channel 4 in 2017 and has had a range of different presenters hosting the show, including Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins, and Sandi Toksvig. It is currently presented by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

Channel 4 chief content officer Ian Katz commented that: "We are thrilled that Channel 4 will continue to serve up Bake Off's unique combination of warmth, humour, and soggy bottoms for years to come.

"Bake Off is all about optimism, celebrating eccentricity and bringing the nation together – precisely what a publicly owned Channel 4 is here to do."

'The Great British Bake Off' is sticking around until at least 2024. (Image credit: C4)

Richard McKerrow from the show’s production company Love Productions, said, “We are delighted to have extended Bake Off's stay on Channel 4 for another three years,"

"Love Productions' long-term commitment with Channel 4 illustrates a deep, warm, mutual respect and partnership which enables us to bring Bake Off to the widest audience possible."

It was Free-From Week on The Great British Bake Off and we sadly saw Lizzie exit the competition, leaving just four bakers remaining to compete to win the title of Britain’s best amateur baker.

Viewers were also shocked this week when judge Paul Hollywood dressed up as the Incredible Hulk after Noel and Matt joked that Paul doesn’t usually enjoy ‘free-from’ baking.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday Nov. 16 at 8pm on Channel 4.