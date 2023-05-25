The Kardashians season 3 premieres with Kim beating Beyoncé to the punch

By Terrell Smith
published

Fans of the show and Beyhive members react to the surprising irony.

Reality TV's first family is back with The Kardashians season 3, and Kim and her clan have managed to do something entertainment royalty Beyoncé has yet to even do — and it pertains to music no less. 

It has nothing to do with Kim releasing another song. Yes, we do mean another as she previously released the pop song "Jam (Turn It Up)" in 2011. We also aren't talking about anything to do with her ex-husband, Grammy-award-winning rapper Kanye West. What she and her family managed to do before Queen Bey was release visuals for a song from the critically acclaimed album Renaissance

Fans of the beloved musician know that despite her chart-topping album being released on July 29, 2022, Beyoncé has yet to debut any music videos for the project. This is highly unusual for the artist, as she has become well-known for sharing with the world breathtaking optics to accompany her music ventures. 

Case in point, Beyoncé and Lemonade were both visual albums that contained award-winning videos. Additionally, her Disney Plus venture Black Is King is an experience based on great music accompanied by amazing videos. However, Beyoncé has not released anything for her Renaissance album, which includes for the hit song "Cuff It." 

Enter The Kardashians

Season 3 of the show actually opens up with a Kardashian/Jenner music video featuring "Cuff It." It was the real song and it was a real video that showcased the sisters skating at a roller skating rink. Don't believe us? Check out this clip of the season 3 opener. 

To date, this may be the closest thing we can think of to a Kardashian/Beyoncé collab. 

Fans react to The Kardashians season 3 premiere

Fans of the show and/or Beyoncé had plenty to say about the Kardashian's "Cuff It" music video. Mostly, Twitter users pointed out the irony that the family released visuals for the song before the legendary artist. Take a look at just some of what they've been saying. 

The Kardashians season 3 continues to new release episodes on Thursdays on Hulu. If you're looking to watch The Kardashians in the UK, don't worry, we know how you can do so. 

Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

