The Kardashians season 3 premieres with Kim beating Beyoncé to the punch

Reality TV's first family is back with The Kardashians season 3, and Kim and her clan have managed to do something entertainment royalty Beyoncé has yet to even do — and it pertains to music no less.

It has nothing to do with Kim releasing another song. Yes, we do mean another as she previously released the pop song "Jam (Turn It Up)" in 2011. We also aren't talking about anything to do with her ex-husband, Grammy-award-winning rapper Kanye West. What she and her family managed to do before Queen Bey was release visuals for a song from the critically acclaimed album Renaissance.

Fans of the beloved musician know that despite her chart-topping album being released on July 29, 2022, Beyoncé has yet to debut any music videos for the project. This is highly unusual for the artist, as she has become well-known for sharing with the world breathtaking optics to accompany her music ventures.

Case in point, Beyoncé and Lemonade were both visual albums that contained award-winning videos. Additionally, her Disney Plus venture Black Is King is an experience based on great music accompanied by amazing videos. However, Beyoncé has not released anything for her Renaissance album, which includes for the hit song "Cuff It."

Enter The Kardashians.

Season 3 of the show actually opens up with a Kardashian/Jenner music video featuring "Cuff It." It was the real song and it was a real video that showcased the sisters skating at a roller skating rink. Don't believe us? Check out this clip of the season 3 opener.

the kardashians using cuff it for the season 3 opening tonight! pic.twitter.com/fSTfuoEYPGMay 25, 2023 See more

To date, this may be the closest thing we can think of to a Kardashian/Beyoncé collab.

Fans react to The Kardashians season 3 premiere

Fans of the show and/or Beyoncé had plenty to say about the Kardashian's "Cuff It" music video. Mostly, Twitter users pointed out the irony that the family released visuals for the song before the legendary artist. Take a look at just some of what they've been saying.

We got a Kardashian visual of Cuff It before Beyoncé this is crazy https://t.co/FOFt9wd7L7May 25, 2023 See more

Not the Kardashian’s giving me a music video for cuff it up before Beyonce. 😅May 25, 2023 See more

since beyoncé refused to give us the visuals the kardashians took matters into their own hands and made a cuff it mv 😭pic.twitter.com/8CEo6YBxWnMay 25, 2023 See more

Beyoncé’s CUFF IT is used in the intro of the new season of The Kardashians, meaning it was cleared. pic.twitter.com/b6ZkAj9vylMay 25, 2023 See more

Not the Kardashians using Beyoncé's Cuff It for their "music video" intro for their new season 🥴 #TheKardashians #Beyonce #Renaissance pic.twitter.com/czIU9EvLQhMay 25, 2023 See more

y’all the Kardashians made a music video to CUFF IT! Everybody wants the visuals so bad they making them 😭😭🖤May 25, 2023 See more

Did u guys see the opening of our show?!?! ✨🔥 @Beyonce #CuffIt https://t.co/iEQA8OpVlYMay 25, 2023 See more

The Kardashians season 3 continues to new release episodes on Thursdays on Hulu. If you're looking to watch The Kardashians in the UK, don't worry, we know how you can do so.