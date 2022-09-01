The Masked Dancer UK host Joel Dommett drops huge clue about two celebrity identities

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 host Joel Dommett has hinted at the identity of two masked celebrities taking part in this year's show.

The comedian is resuming his hosting duties for The Masked Dancer UK 2022 along with last year's judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse all taking their seats once again for the upcoming season.

Also joining the panel is football legend Peter Crouch, who will be replacing Mo Gilligan, as the comedian is unavailable to appear on this year's show due to touring commitments.

From Odd Socks to Sea Slug and the show's first-ever double act with Pillar and Post, there's an array of bonkers costumes this year, but Joel let slip a clue to the identity of two celebrities in the line-up, who are "huge" stars.

Some of the costumes from The Masked Dancer UK 2022. (Image credit: ITV)

Talking to The Mirror (opens in new tab) at the ITV Autumn Entertainment Launch Joel hinted: "Definitely there's some international stars! I can think of two right now that are so huge. I just couldn't believe they came over.

"I think now the restrictions have eased so there are more people coming over. There was definitely a few. I was like, oh my gosh. I was totally star struck by these people and the fact they were there. It was amazing."

He continued: "Even I had interactions with people the whole time. So I hold their hand and hugged them or something and then after the reveal, I was like oh my gosh I was holding your hand and hugging you!"

Joel's favourite costume is Pearly King. (Image credit: ITV)

Joel also revealed that his favourite costume this year is Pearly King, saying that: "I do think that Pearly King is my absolute favourite. They're really good and embrace the whole character. It's amazing and what makes this show wonderful is that it's not really in any way a talent show.

"You can be an amazing singer or dancer, but Pearly King isn’t the best dancer by a country mile but he's embracing it and courts the audience, he’s really enjoying it and I think that can get you really far. The more you enjoy it, the more people enjoy watching you. It's really fun."

Last year, Olympic gymnast Louis Smith was crowned the winner of the show as he was unmasked as Carwash. Coming in at a close second was West End star Bonnie Langford, who was revealed as Squirrel and Take That member Howard Donald came third as Zip.

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 airs on Saturday, September 3 at 6.30 pm on ITV and ITV Hub.