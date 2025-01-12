The Masked Singer fans 'can't stop laughing' at THIS singer's strop on stage

The Masked Singer is back on screens, with host Joel Dommett and panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Maya Jama judging the celebrity game show — and a firey incident in last night's episode has everybody talking.

International superstar Macy Grey left The Masked Singer judges in shock after she stormed off stage in last night's episode, which aired on Saturday, 11th January 2024.

Judges axed Gray after getting down to the final two before the singer's identity was revealed.

Later, Macy returned dressed as Toad in the Hole and was praised by the judges for her “beautiful” singing voice.

Some dedicated viewers noted that Macy has been in this position before.— and had a similar reaction. 'Saw Macy Grey on the Masked Singer,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

'That was weird, she looked like she was raging. But then it seems almost exactly the same thing happened when she was voted off on the Masked Singer Australia. Refused to remove her mask and had to be persuaded back to do it. Wow.'

To which another replied, 'She clearly thought by signing up for the UK version, she would have a better chance of staying unmasked. Very awkward that she reacted like this twice.'

Say Macy Grey on the Masked Singer. That was weird, she looked like she was raging. But then it seems almost exactly the same thing happened when she was voted off on the Masked Singer Australia. Refused to remove her mask and had to be persuaded back to do it.Wow

Meanwhile another said, 'Just caught the end of the masked singer.. Macy Grey took that well then.

Just caught the end of the masked singer.. Macy Grey took that well then 😳

While another wrote, 'She was fuming and showed it!!'

Macy Grey was voted off the Masked Singer and she was pissed 🤣. She was fuming and showed it!!

Meanwhile, another wrote, 'I can’t stop laughing at Macy Gray, dressed as a giant toad in the hole, raging at being voted off.'

I can't stop laughing at Macy Gray, dressed as a giant toad in the hole, raging at being voted off #MaskedSingerUK

While another said, 'The #macygray reveal was so awkward! She was seething! I mean it was so uncomfortable to watch.

'It was a crap reason to vote her off… yeah, we all knew it was her… but it’s Macy Gray (she CAN sing) and so much better than loads of others.'

The #macygray reveal was so awkward! She was seething! I mean it was so uncomfortable to watch. 😬🫣It was a crap reason to vote her off… yeah, we all knew it was her… but it's Macy Gray (she CAN sing) and so much better than loads of others. #maskedsingeruk #maskedsinger

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday on ITV.