‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 to debut in March on Fox

U.S. audiences can get ready for another season of The Masked Singer, as Fox’s hit reality competition show will return for its seventh season this March. In addition, the network also announced when 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star will once again air on the same night and other additions to its primetime TV lineup. The news comes from TVLine, which shared the latest update to Fox's midseason schedule.

The Masked Singer season 6 wrapped up in December 2021, with singer/songwriter Jewel winning the competition where she was disguised as the Queen of Hearts, but a brand new season is already just a couple months away as The Masked Singer season 7 will debut on Fox on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. No details about The Masked Singer season 7 were shared, though we’ll provide updates as that news starts to trickle in.

(Should be noted not to confuse the U.S. The Masked Singer with the U.K. edition of The Masked Singer (season 3) that is currently underway.)

Another noteworthy announcement regarding the Fox schedule is that 9-1-1 season 5 is set to return on Monday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, where it will once again share the night with its spinoff series 9-1-1: Lone Star, which debuted its third season in January and continues to air new episodes. Fox also shared what emergency the 118 will be dealing with when they return: a Speed-inspired episode where they must stop a bus wired to explode. 9-1-1: Lone Star will move to a new time slot, 9 p.m. ET/PT, as of March 21.

Other shows joining the Fox lineup in March will be the new competition series Domino Masters hosted by Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet, which will follow The Masked Singer on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT starting March 9. There will also be the premiere of MasterChef Junior season 8 (8 p.m. ET/PT) and the new series Welcome to Flatch (9 p.m. ET/PT) on Thursday, March 17; and the Jane Krakowski-hosted Name That Tune returning for its second season on Tuesday, March 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

A couple of Fox shows will also end their current seasons in March, including Next Level Chef on March 2, I Can See Your Voice season 2 on March 8, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on March 10 and Pivoting on March 10.