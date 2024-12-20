See the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on CBS tonight, December 20

Since President Calvin Coolidge first lit a 48-foot fir tree in the presidential park outside The White House back in 1923, the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony has been an annual holiday celebration for Americans. And the time-honored tradition is back for its 102nd year, presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation and broadcast by CBS tonight, December 20, at 8pm Eastern Time.

Hosted by four-time Grammy-nominated country star Mickey Guyton, the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony — which took place on the Ellipse at The White House and President’s Park on Thursday, December 5 — will feature musical performances of holiday classics by a whole host of talented folks, including Adam Blackstone, Stephen Sanchez, James Taylor, Muni Long, Trombone Shorty, The War And Treaty, Trisha Yearwood and Guyton himself. The special event will also include performances by Airmen of Note, one of six musical ensembles that form the U.S. Air Force Band.

Along with the main tree — a 35-foot red spruce from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia — the holiday display will also include a collection of 58 trees decorated with one-of-a-kind, student-designed ornaments representing every U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia.

And the festive fun won't end there — immediately following the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, CBS is airing Josh Groban's Christmas special, entitled Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays, at 9pm ET. The titular crooner will be joined by special guests including James Bay, Jennifer Hudson and Tori Kelly.

To watch both the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony as well as Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays, you will need to have access to CBS, whether that is through a traditional cable subscription, a TV antenna, live TV streaming service (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription, all of which gives you access to your live local CBS station through the streamer. Both seasonal specials will also be available to stream on-demand for all Paramount Plus subscribers starting Saturday, December 21.

Catch a sneak peek of a spirited duet of "Jingle Bells" by singer Stephen Sanchez and brass man Trombone Shorty from tonight's special before tuning into the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on CBS.