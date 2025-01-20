The first two episodes of The Traitors season 3 air on NBC tonight, January 20

Come friends, come foe! It's officially time to reenter the castle: The Traitors US is back for its third season and if you missed the premiere on Peacock earlier this month, you'll have time to catch up on all of the backstabbing, money-grabbing and strategic "murder" from our ruthless reality competitors tonight, January 20, when NBC airs the first two episodes of season 3.

Kicking off at 8pm Eastern Time on NBC, with the second episode to directly follow at 9:30pm ET, the third edition of the Emmy-winning murder mystery series is "a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game," where 21 of the entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces will come together in an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands to try to savvily suss out who among them is a "Traitor" and who is a "Faithful." If they're successful, they're one step closer to a prize fund worth up to $250,000; if they're not, they risk getting "murdered" by the Traitors and ejected from the castle.

Among this season's cast members are Bravo personalities like former The Real Housewives of New York favorite Dorinda Medley and Vanderpump Rules villain Tom Sandoval, Survivor stars such as Tony Vlachos and Carolyn Wiger, RuPaul's Drag Race alum Bob the Drag Queen, WWE's Nikki Garcia, The Biggest Loser host Bob Harper, Zac Efron's brother Dylan, Britney Spears's ex-husband Sam Asghari and also a British aristocrat, Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

As for how to watch The Traitors season 3 from here on out — as of press time, four episodes have aired already, with twelve in total this season — you're going to need access to Peacock, with new episodes arriving on the streamer weekly every Thursday at 9pm ET. The streaming platform currently offers two subscription plans: the Premium plan for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, or the commercial-free Premium Plus option for $13.99 per month or $139.99 for an annual subscription.

The Traitors Season 3 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Watch the official trailer for The Traitors season 3 before catching up on the season's suspenseful first two episodes tonight on NBC.