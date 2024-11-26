Vanderpump Rules season 12: everything we know about the reality series

It’s officially the end of an era for reality TV fans as Vanderpump Rules season 12 will mark the first time in the show’s history that no original Vanderpump employees will be front and center of the series. The powers that be at Bravo have officially decided to reboot Vanderpump Rules, opting for fresh faces, fresh storylines and likely, fresh drama.

The news of this pivot seems to suggest that the days of talking about Scandoval may be behind us, as viewers will no longer be able to look to the show to see how the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast continues to move past the cheating scandal that took over American headlines. No more watching to see if Tom and Ariana are able to find common ground, no more viewing to see who Lala mixes it up with and no more anticipating James' delivery of one-liners to Sandoval and Schwartz. While plenty of fans will likely miss the old cast, we can’t help but think about what may lie in store with a new crew as the focal point.

Here’s everything we know about Vanderpump Rules season 12.

At the time of publication, NBCU promised filming for Vanderpump Rules season 12 would begin in 2025. So it will be a while before the new season premieres. However, when it does, it will do so on Bravo.

It’s also worth noting that a retrospective special is coming, celebrating the legacy of the franchise. However, a date for that has not yet been announced.

Vanderpump Rules is Bravo original series, and new episodes air live on Bravo in the US. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Episodes of the series also become available to stream on Peacock the next day for subscribers. UK viewers can watch new episodes with a subscription to Hayu.

Vanderpump Rules season 12 cast

Now one person you can for sure expect to see is Lisa Vanderpump. However, as we previously mentioned, the series is getting a reboot with new Vanderpump employees. Once the new “Sur-vers” have been selected and announced, we’ll pass along the information.

Vanderpump Rules season 12 premise

So far, NBCU says of the new season:

“Raise your glasses high as Bravo orders another round of Vanderpump Rules with a greenlight of season 12. The new season will feature Lisa Vanderpump and a new group of close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors.”

Additionally, the NBCU notes, “Under Lisa Vanderpump’s watchful eye, the West Hollywood mainstay SUR – and now TomTom – welcomes the next batch of servers, hosts and bartenders rife with plenty of drama, situationships and frenemies.”

Vanderpump Rules season 12 trailer

It’s too early for a trailer for the new season. However, once one is released, we’ll place it here.