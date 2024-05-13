The Walking Dead spin-offs will finally stream in the UK, inc. The Ones Who Live

While the various spin-offs and continuations of The Walking Dead have been trampling up a storm ever since the original series ended in 2022, UK fans of the show have been left in the lurch when it comes to streaming the likes of Daryl Dixon, Dead City and most recently The Ones Who Live.

Finally, though, the drought has ended: The Walking Dead as well as these three spin-offs (and possibly more shows in the universe) have finally found a streaming home. Going forward Sky TV and Now TV will be your go-to for watching TWD.

The eleven seasons of the main show will hit Sky and Now on Sunday, May 19, though it's not clear if also remain on Disney Plus and Prime Video where they're currently streaming.

You'll only have to wait a few days for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live which will join TWD on Friday, May 31. There's no set release date for Daryl Dixon or Dead City but Sky has confirmed that they'll be joining its library, as well as Now's, "later this year".

Sky also implies that other spin-offs will join them, but it's not clear if this refers to other shows in the universe like The World Beyond and Fear The Walking Dead, or sequel seasons to the main-series continuations like Daryl Dixon season 2: The Book of Carol.

Dead City, released in June 2023, follows main-series characters Maggie and Negan as they venture into New York City to find the former's missing son. Daryl Dixon, from September 2023, centers on the titular crossbow-wielding fan-favorite as he finds himself strangely transplanted to France. Finally The Ones Who Live came out earlier in 2024 and it explores what happened to Rick Grimes, and Michonne's quest to find him.

In the UK, streaming rights to the various spin-offs and continuations of The Walking Dead have been spread across a fair few streaming services, but it sounds like Sky and Now will become the easiest places to stream them all going forward. We've got a guide on how to watch all of The Walking Dead which you can use for advice on individual shows (and to fill in any gaps you might have in what you've watched!).

Sky TV costs £28 per month if you sign up for an 18-month contract, or £31 per month otherwise; this is for the base plan, which is all you'll need for The Walking Dead. There are sometimes Sky TV deals including free trials which can save you money for a while, though.