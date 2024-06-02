The Wonderful World of Disney returns with Inside Out on ABC tonight, June 2

Millennials are sure to remember The Wonderful World of Disney, which offered original TV movies like Brandy's Cinderella, The Garbage Picking, Field Goal Kicking Philadelphia Phenomenon and My Date with the President's Daughter. Well, ABC is bringing the tradition back once again this summer, though it is swapping out original movies for the airing of Disney-owned favorites and classics. And it all starts this Sunday, June 2, with the Pixar favorite Inside Out.

Originally released in 2015, Inside Out follows the emotions — Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust — of a young girl named Riley as they attempt to help her adjust to her new life as her family moves to San Francisco. With a voice cast that includes Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Bill Hader, Mindy Kaling, Lewis Black and Richard Kind, Inside Out was one of the biggest movies of 2015 at the box office and went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries ABC (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) can watch The Wonderful World of Disney's broadcast of Inside Out at 8 pm ET/PT on June 2.

Of course, this is some clever programming for ABC/Disney, as Inside Out 2 is set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters 12 days later on Friday, June 14.

Inside Out should be the first of many Wonderful World of Disney movie nights on ABC this summer. However, at this time, we don't have any information on when the next one is. That is because ABC is going to be broadcasting the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, with multiple games potentially being played on Sundays. We definitely know that game 2 of the Finals is going to air on ABC on Sunday, June 9, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, while a deciding game 7 would take place on Sunday, June 23, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT if necessary.

We also don't know what other movies The Wonderful World of Disney might be showing, but it could range across the Disney platform. In 2023, The Wonderful World of Disney aired Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Pixar classics Up and Toy Story 2, and the recent Disney favorite Encanto.

If you're not able to tune into ABC's broadcast of Inside Out but you do want to revisit the animated movie, it is also available to stream right now on Disney Plus.