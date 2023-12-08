The Young and the Restless spoilers: another villain from the past set to return?
The Young and the Restless executive producer weighs in, and we guess who could be the next blast from the past.
In 2023, The Young and the Restless has had some phenomenal must-watch moments, and that’s largely due to the show’s recent commitment to rehash old feuds and bring back past villains that keep legacy characters on their toes.
Case in point, when Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) resurfaced in Genoa City after nearly 20 years, his vindictive presence and obsession with Sharon (Sharon Case) created some riveting scenes for not only Sharon, but for Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Faith (Reylynn Caster) as well.
Although Cameron’s homecoming was shortlived and he was ultimately murdered, the effects of his final reign of terror had lasting effects as Sharon wound up with a new corporation, and her and Nick’s bond was further strengthened (which we are still convinced will one day soon lead to Sharon and Nick reuniting).
Then there’s the re-emergence of the age-old feud between Mamie (Veronica Redd) and Jill (Jess Walton), brought on by Mamie’s acquisition of a stake in Chancellor-Winters. Longtime fans of the soap have enjoyed watching these fierce revivals trade insults and accusations, both ready to run the other out of town.
Of course, we can’t forget about the biggest return of the year in Eve Howard (Margaret Mason) and her family. Sure, she’s not physically back on the show, but her legacy looms over the Newman family as her sister Jordan (Colleen Zenk) has found nothing but enjoyment in torturing Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) as a form of payback for Eve’s death.
Plus, Jordan has allegedly kept Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) daughter away from them her entire life and used Claire (Hayley Erin) in this long-term vendetta as well. So again, because of Eve Howard, viewers get captivating characters like Aunt Jordan and Claire, a possible new/old flame for Victoria and some juicy storylines.
With all that being said, it’s hard not to wonder who may pop back onto The Young and the Restless next. Speaking to Soap Opera Digest, show executive producer Josh Griffith had this to say when asked about the possibility of more past menaces resurfacing:
"I’m always looking for menaces from the past because it’s so much richer and more satisfying than bringing in some new villain of the week that nobody knows or cares about. There’s no emotional threat and it’s just going to be a gimmick. Sometimes a gimmick works and it’s fun, but I’d much rather find a way that the threat and the danger tie into bigger issues and when you bring it from the past, it does that so that we’ve got a year’s worth of stories just from those few episodes."
While that’s not a firm commitment to more former villains coming back, it certainly sounds like we can expect to see more blasts from the past. Knowing that’s a strong possibility, we have a few we’d like to see.
Take for example Patty Williams (Stacy Haiduk). A look at her history on the show is enough to make us think that her return would send chills down Jack’s (Peter Bergman) back.
The woman was completely obsessed with Jack and in the past stopped at nothing to get him, including almost killing a young Summer just to get to Jack’s then-partner Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Patty back in Genoa City would create a state of panic in the lives of Jack, Phyllis, Diane (Susan Walters) and probably others in town.
Another former show villain worth bringing back into the fold is Ian Ward (Ray Wise). With Jordan currently terrorizing Nikki and reminding her of the past, how spectacularly dramatic would it be for Ian to resurface and turn out to be aiding Jordan in her mission? After all, Ian is perhaps one of the few people who knows all of Nikki’s past traumas and transgressions and is the perfect person to aid Jordan.
Although nothing official has been said about whose face viewers may see next on the soap, we’ll for sure be on the lookout.
New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.