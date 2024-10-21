The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy and Sally kiss, but does a potential romance face looming threats?

From the moment The Young and the Restless’ Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) had their night of passion in Baltimore, we knew it would only be a matter of time before Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sally (Courtney Hope) found themselves in their own romantic situation. After all, Billy and Sally were both trauma-bonded in their betrayal and prior to that, they had been developing a friendly connection based on them trying to support Adam and Chelsea as they took care of Connor (Judah Mackey).

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on October 21, Billy and Sally have a drunken night together at the jazz club. Wrapping up their time together, Billy escorts Sally to her place at the athletic club, and before they say part ways, the two lock lips.

Now whether the two take things further in their inebriated state or stop themselves from giving into their hormones, we believe a moment will come when they’ll pause to think about what they're doing. They value their newfound friendship and know they are both on the rebound, so they may not want to do anything to hurt the other. However, eventually, these two may throw caution to the wind and kick off a romance.

Mark Grossman and Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Unfortunately for Billy and Sally, we can picture them facing a few hurdles if they take that leap. For starters, Chelsea could pose a big problem. Although Adam is in hot pursuit of Chelsea, trying to reunite his family, she’s still in love with Billy and holding out hope he’ll forgive her. If she learns that Sally and Billy are developing feelings for each other, she may go into overdrive trying to stop that new romance, wanting Bily for herself. Should this prove true though, Adam probably won’t be too far behind in trying to woo Chelsea for himself.

Billy and Sally could also face some problems due to The Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). He’s never been a fan of either of them, and with him determined to destroy Billy and take over Abbott-Chancellor, The Mustache probably isn’t above attacking Billy’s love life in his corporate feud.

Then there’s Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). You’d think she’d have enough on her plate investigating Sharon (Sharon Case) and trying to prove Daniel (Michael Graziadei) didn’t kill Heather (Vail Bloom). However, she’s also Billy’s right-hand at Abbott-Chancellor (for the time being anyway), and she can’t stand Sally for what she once did to Summer (Allison Lanier). Although Sally and Summer have put their drama behind them, Phyllis hasn’t quite done the same. So it’s possible Phyllis gets in Billy’s ear and tries to persuade him not to pursue things with Sally.

Paxton Mishkind, Amelia Heinle and Sienna Mercuri in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We’d be remiss if we didn’t also bring up the chance that Billy’s children present an issue for him and Sally. Katie (Sienna Mercuri) in particular wasn’t the nicest to Cole (J. Eddie Peck) when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) brought him around with Claire (Hayley Erin). The teen may be equally as prickly with Sally, especially if she thinks about Sally being the ex of two of her uncles.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors